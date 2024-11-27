Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has been accused of having the 'decision-making of a cat', but former defender Rio Ferdinand rushed to his defence.

The Argentinian international was given a start against Ipswich Town in Ruben Amorim's first game at the weekend. It was a disappointing performance from United, and Garnacho struggled to make a significant impact. Garnacho is going to be competing with the likes of Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, and Antony for the attacking midfield positions in Amorim's system, so he's going to have to up his levels to keep his place.

The 20-year-old was a key figure under Erik ten Hag and is currently United's top goalscorer with seven strikes in 19 appearances this season. In Amorim's system, he plays two attacking midfielders behind a striker, a position Garnacho might not be used to. Amad recently showed his versatility by featuring in a wing-back role against Ipswich, so it will be interesting to see whether Garnacho can do the same.

Discussing United's forward options, presenter Stephen Howson provided an interesting verdict of Garnacho, suggesting that he has 'the decision-making of a cat'. Former United defender Ferdinand rushed to the defence of Garnacho in a bid to protect the youngster...

"Don’t talk about Garnacho like that. You can’t be perfect, he’s a kid man! [Without Garnacho] no one’s running back, no one’s running in behind the opposition. I’d play Garnacho on the left. This is a process we can’t expect them to look like the Sporting team now. It’s impossible, you can’t expect that to be the case."

At the age of 20, Garnacho is still a young talent who is learning his trade in the game. The Argentinian attacker has had a lot of pressure placed on his head with United struggling and him needing to become a key player so early in his career, so maybe having competition for places is what he needs to push himself and reach the next level.