Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Alejandro Garnacho seems 'a little bit upset with me' after the young forward was dropped from the squad to face Manchester City last weekend.

Amorim made the difficult decision to drop both Garnacho and Marcus Rashford in the Manchester derby, a decision that worked perfectly as the Red Devils secured a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium. The Portuguese manager has come in and looked to stamp his authority after a difficult few years for United.

United face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening in the EFL Cup, and Samuel Luckhurst recently confirmed that Rashford hadn't travelled with the squad once again. Garnacho has joined the squad after his recent omission, which could say a lot about the future of Rashford.

Amorim Says Garnacho is 'Upset' With Him

The Man Utd forward won't be happy with being dropped

Speaking ahead of their game against Spurs, Amorim has admitted that Garnacho has trained well this week, but the Argentinian international does seem upset with the United manager...

"Really good, he trained really well. He seems a little bit upset with me and that’s perfect. I was really really happy because I would do the same. He’s ready for this game."

Garnacho does appear to be in a better position than Rashford at United as it stands, with the former Atletico Madrid attacker involved in the squad to face Tottenham, while Rashford hasn't travelled. It will be interesting to see whether Garnacho's recent omission from the squad and the fact that he's not best pleased with Amorim will have an impact on his future ahead of the January transfer window.

Garnacho has also been accused of leaking team news before games, and according to a report from the Daily Mail, the United forward is furious over the claims. There's plenty of controversy surrounding the club at the moment, but United supporters won't mind if Amorim can continue getting his side to produce results like they saw at the weekend, beating rivals Manchester City away from home.