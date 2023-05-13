Alejandro Garnacho marked his return from injury with a goal as Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Argentine has been out of action since March due to an ankle injury.

He was named on the bench for United's Premier League clash against Wolves at Old Trafford.

United took the lead in the first half courtesy of Anthony Martial's 32nd minute strike.

Garnacho was given a rapturous reception from the home fans when he came off the bench with 12 minutes remaining.

The 18-year-old wonderkid made the points safe with a composed finish in the fourth minute of stoppage-time.

Bruno Fernandes spotted Garnacho's run and sent him racing away towards Wolves' goal.

Garnacho had Nelson Semedo for company but he showed great composure as he steadied himself before striking the ball at goal.

The youngster's strike found the back of the net via the inside of the post. Watch the goal below...

VIDEO: Alejandro Garnacho's goal in Man Utd 2-0 Wolves

Garnacho is back with a bang.

Bruno Fernandes and Erik ten Hag praise Alejandro Garnacho after Man Utd 2-0 Wolves

Fernandes spoke to the media after the match and he was full of praise for Garnacho.

He said, per BBC Sport reporter Shamoon Hafez: "To play for Manchester United you have to be special. This club is massive and we know the past. He is another one coming through. We are really happy for him."

While Ten Hag said about the youngster: "He got a bad tackle, he worked hard and straight away made an impact. We have seen that many times this season from the bench. It will give him confidence."

What next for Man United and Garnacho?

United's victory against Wolves gives them some breathing space over Liverpool in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Red Devils are now four points clear of Liverpool in the face for fourth. Jurgen Klopp's side can reduce that gap to one-point once again with victory over Leicester City on Monday evening.

United and Garnacho are next in action on Saturday March 20 when they travel to the south coast to face Bournemouth.