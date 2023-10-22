Highlights Manchester United secured a hard-fought win against Sheffield United, with goals from McTominay and Dalot securing the victory.

The match was not without controversy, as a Sheffield United fan invaded the pitch to berate United's Alejandro Garnacho for time-wasting.

Despite their slow start to the season, United's win moves them into eighth place in the Premier League, showing promise for the team's future.

Alejandro Garnacho was mocked by a pitch invading Sheffield United fan during Manchester United's hard fought win on Saturday evening. United travelled to Bramall Lane looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League. They did just that as they won 2-1 in South Yorkshire.

United took the lead halfway through the first half courtesy of Scott McTominay. The Scotsman, who scored a dramatic late winner in United's last game against Brentford, chested the ball down inside the box and volleyed past Wes Foderingham.

The Red Devils weren't ahead for long, though, as Sheffield United restored parity six minutes later. The home side were given a penalty when McTominay was penalised for handball inside his own box. Oli McBurnie stepped up and made no mistake as he lashed the ball past Andre Onana.

United were far from their best and struggling to create chances but they managed to take the lead once more with 13 minutes remaining via a piece of brilliance from Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese full-back picked up possession roughly 20 yards out and curled an exquisite effort into the top corner. It was just his fourth goal since signing for United all the way back in 2018. There were no further goals as Erik ten Hag's picked up a much-needed three points.

Alejandro Garnacho mocked by pitch invading Sheffield United fan

Garnacho started on the bench and entered the fray just after the hour-mark as he replaced Antony. There was a bizarre moment deep into stoppage-time when a Sheffield United supporter grew tired of the United youngster's antics and decided to give him a piece of his mind.

With time rapidly running out, United won a free-kick inside Sheffield United's half when Jayden Bogle felled Garnacho. The 19-year-old stayed down on the floor, keen to waste as much time as possible.

Annoyed with how much time the youngster was wasting, a Shefifeld United fan jumped down from the stands and went pitch side to berate him. The supporter made a series of gestures towards Garnacho, including doing an imitation of his 'dive' before being apprehended by security and escorted off the pitch. Watch the moment below...

Fan footage has also emerged showing the full incident and the fan being led away by security.

Manchester United move back into top half of Premier League

United were positioned in 11th going into the game. With the three points, they've now moved into eighth having amassed 15 points in their opening nine matches. A lot has been said about United and their poor start to the season but the fact they are just six points off top spot and just a point off Newcastle United in fifth is encouraging for Ten Hag's side.

It's crucial that United keep the momentum going and they will be looking to make it three wins from three when they welcome FC Copenhagen to Old Trafford for their Champions League Group A clash on Tuesday evening. United are next in Premier League action on Sunday October 29 when they host fierce rivals, Manchester City. That will be an extremely tough game for Ten Hag's side and they will need to be at their very best to take anything from the match.