Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a big decision to make on whether to offer the number seven shirt to Alejandro Garnacho, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 18-year-old made an incredible impact at United this season considering his age.

Manchester United news - Alejandro Garnacho

This campaign, Garnacho has scored five goals and provided six assists in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The pressure of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world can be too much to handle for many players, but Garnacho appears to have dealt with it with ease so far.

The young Argentine is reportedly valued at £50m by United, according to Football Insider.

Garnacho recently signed a new deal at the club, and considering he signed his first professional contract under two years ago, the Red Devils clearly value Garnacho and want to involve him in their future.

There's been talk in the media about Garnacho being handed the famous number seven shirt at Old Trafford, and he's been caught liking a tweet (via Manchester Evening News) that agrees with the idea of changing his squad number.

What has Jones said about Garnacho?

Jones has suggested that handing Garnacho the number seven shirt could go either way and be a positive or negative move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Now we know that Garnacho has had to be quite carefully managed so far in his United career and they've had to make big decisions and keep him around. His talent is absolutely undoubted, but you've also got to make sure he remains level-headed and ambitious at the same time.

"Ten Hag has to decide whether giving him the seven shirt optimises the chance of unlocking his full potential or potentially damages it."

What's next for Garnacho?

Rather than worrying about the shirt number on his back, Garnacho should be focusing on earning his spot in the United starting eleven.

Although he's been given a fair amount of game time this season, he's not a guaranteed starter and is still only 18 years old.

However, it's clear how much ten Hag is supporting Garnacho after giving a powerful speech about him in front of his family, after he signed a new deal at the club.

Video: Ten Hag delivers powerful speech to Garnacho's family

The youngster is currently out injured, but it's exciting to think about how he can develop as a player next season and beyond.