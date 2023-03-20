Manchester United progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup after beating Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils trailed 1-0 with 20 minutes remaining at Old Trafford.

But United turned the game on its head after an extraordinary few minutes.

United were given a penalty and Fulham reduced to nine-men in the 72nd minute when Willian and Aleksandar Mitrović were both sent off.

Erik ten Hag's side went on to win 3-1 with goals from Bruno Fernandes (2) and Marcel Sabitzer ensuring their victory.

Alejandro Garnacho posts image with vape visible during Man Utd 3-1 Fulham

United's wonderkid, Alejandro Garnacho, is currently injured and watched the game at home.

The 18-year-old uploaded an image on his Instagram story prior to kick-off.

A green 'Elux Legend 3500' vape could be seen on the sofa in the image.

The post was available to view for a few minutes before being taken down.

Garnacho then uploaded a near-identical image but with the vape taken out.

It's unknown whether the vape belongs to Garnacho or not.

But, despite that being unclear, the image has got plenty of Man United fans talking.

Many hope that the vape does not belong to Garnacho but want to see action taken if it is. View some reaction below...

Fans react

When will Alejandro Garnacho be back in action for Man Utd?

Garnacho suffered an injury during Man United's match against Southampton earlier this month.

Ten Hag noted that the injury was 'serious' but said he will be back before the end of the season.

"I can't say exactly (what the timescale is) at this moment but it will take weeks, so it's a serious injury," Ten Hag said, per Sky Sports.

"I didn't expect (that) but a foul, a serious injury once again after Christian Eriksen (after a tackle by Reading's Andy Carroll). We have a serious injury after contact.

"Of course it's difficult. He makes great progression and he was selected by the national team. It was a big moment for him and he's in a really good development and you don't want to disturb that process.

"Now we have to step away from it but he will be back for the end of the season.

"So, what he has to do now is deal with it, deal with the setback and then work, invest to get back before the end of the season because (at the) end of the season, we can win a lot. So, he has to be ready to get back as soon as possible."