Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho caused a stir on Instagram with a reply to Vinicius Junior’s post after Real Madrid thrashed Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey.

Vinicius scored one of Madrid’s goals and provided an assist for Karim Benzema, who netted a hat-trick in the rout at Camp Nou.

It was an embarrassing scoreline for Barcelona and their manager Xavi, whose team currently sit 12 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will now face Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on May 6.

“We played a great game, and it was a deserved result,” Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti told reporters after the match, per Football Espana. “We did very well in the second half, in a very difficult game. When we had the opportunity, we created danger in transitions.

“We delivered on everything, both offensively and defensively. Vinicius has complied, he scored and Benzema has also returned. Today, he has been as decisive as he always is”.

A deflated Xavi, on the other hand, told reporters: “We’re hurt today, yes. It will be hard to sleep, more so as the big Barça fan that I am.

“I told the players (this could happen), we had chances but went in at 1-0. It’s a shame because we competed well in the first half and that was our moment.

“In the second Madrid were better, sincerely, they were better physically, they pressed us high. There are no excuses.”

What did Garnacho write on Vinicius' Instagram post?

Vinicius, one of the stars of the night, took to Instagram after the Clasico, writing: “Remontada (the Spanish word for comeback) y (and) Final = Real Madrid.”

And Garnacho’s response didn’t go unnoticed.

The 18-year-old, who has represented both Spain and Argentina at youth level but was born in Madrid, replied: “Normal” along with two laughing emojis.

Barcelona fans, it's fair to say, are not amused by Garnacho's comment.

They've labelled him "embarrassing" and much worse on Twitter since the comment emerged.

Does Garnacho have an issue with Barcelona?

This isn’t the first time that Garnacho has had beef with Barça supporters this season.

The gifted winger was accused of trolling Pedri by copying his celebration after Man Utd knocked Barcelona out of the Europa League in February.

Per talkSPORT, Catalan publication Mundo Deportivo said at the time it was ‘a gesture in very poor taste for an 18-year-old boy who hasn’t been in elite football for very long’.