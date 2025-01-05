Manchester United secured an impressive 2-2 draw at Anfield against Premier League leaders Liverpool, and Samuel Luckhurst noticed something from Alejandro Garnacho in the 88th minute which epitomises what Ruben Amorim wants.

United opened the scoring in the second half as Lisandro Martinez burst forward from defence to rifle his shot into the roof of the net. It didn't take long for Liverpool to equalise as Cody Gakpo produced a similar finish, sitting down Matthijs de Ligt before firing beyond Andre Onana.

Liverpool then took the lead as Mohamed Salah dispatched his penalty after De Ligt handled inside the box, but substitute Garnacho came off the bench to pick out Amad Diallo who levelled the game for the Red Devils late on. It wasn't the assist from Garnacho that Luckhurst was impressed with, and more his defensive work rate.

Garnacho Impressive Off the Bench for Man Utd

Amorim will have been thrilled

Reporting for Manchester Evening News after the game, Luckhurst was quick to praise Garnacho, and not just for his assist that helped United draw the game level. The journalist noticed some impressive work rate from the Argentinian forward that sums up what Amorim wants from his United team...

"Alejandro Garnacho has lacked diligence of late and this was his seventh successive match without a start, by far his longest stretch since his full debut. Garnacho belatedly exhibited such gumption, coming on to create Amad's equaliser. He was sliding in by the touchline on the 88th minute to win a throw-in. Barely a minute later, he was racing towards the byline, winning a corner. This is the United Amorim presented in the brochure."

Amorim has demanded that his players work hard with and without the ball, and it's something we've not seen from the Manchester club in recent months. Disappointing performances have been the story of their season, but that disappeared at Anfield with the likes of Garnacho doing everything possible to get a result.

Considering the lacklustre displays we've seen from United this season under Amorim, there's a good chance the Portuguese manager was more impressed with what Garnacho did off the ball than his assist for Amad late on. Amorim knows the players have the quality to turn things around, but getting the basics right in terms of their work rate off the ball will be imperative to turning things around.