Highlights Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho scores unbelievable overhead kick to open scoring against Everton in just 3 minutes! What a goal!

Reminiscent of Wayne Rooney's iconic Manchester derby goal, the 19-year-old rose above the rest to connect with a pinpoint cross and secure his first Premier League goal of the season.

The young star's incredible goal left the home support in awe, solidifying it as possibly the best goal of the 2023/24 campaign so far. What a moment for Garnacho and for Manchester United!

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored an absolutely spectacular overhead kick to open the scoring against Everton within three minutes of play at Goodison Park. And wow – it is superb!

Reminiscent of Wayne Rooney in the Manchester derby all those years ago, the 19-year-old rose to connect with Diogo Dalot’s pinpoint cross and directed his acrobatic attempt past the hapless Jordan Pickford as he secured his first Premier League goal of the 2023/24 campaign.

The brilliant Manchester United move began with Victor Lindelof, who picked out Red Devils ace Marcus Rashford with an inch-perfect pass across the pitch. The Englishman then found Dalot, whose whipped cross found the Argentine unmarked in the penalty area as his audacious attempt somewhat rocked the boat.

The youngster, who had been afforded a start on the left, sent the travelling Old Trafford support into raptures as his attempt bulged the net before retreating to the corner to perform Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration. What a moment for the youngster.

The home support were left in awe as their side, who had recently been docked 10 points by the Premier League, were subject to quite possibly the best goal of the 2023/24 campaign thus far. Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher recently spoke out about the league's decision to punish the Toffees, but that won't soften the blow handed to them by Garnacho.

Gary Neville’s claims Garnacho bicycle kick is the ‘best he’s seen live’

Defender-turned-pundit Gary Neville, who is on commentary for Sky Sports, deemed his 3rd-minute opener as the best goal he has seen in the flesh – and that’s sying something considering he was strutting his stuff on the right hand of defence when United icon Rooney mustered that bicycle kick.

“He can’t believe it, Garnacho. I can’t believe it. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a stadium to see an overhead kick as good as that - and I was there for Rooney’s in the Manchester derby. That was unbelievable. A magical, magical goal.”

In a season of despair for Erik ten Hag and his men, Garnacho perhaps has provided the moment to turn things around. Despite being the most in-form side in the topflight going into the November international break, the displays have been nothing less than bleak.

Hailed for his tireless work ethic, Garnacho has plucked a Puskas award contender with his acrobatic exploits against Everton - and will be hoping that Ten Hag, despite being absent from the dugout, will be making note amid the club's winger conundrum.

After arriving from Atlético Madrid for a mere £100,000, the 2004-born forward has impressed at youth level and been handed the opportunity to shine under the bright lights of Old Trafford in the senior side. Since breaking into first team proceedings in Greater Manchester, he has gone on to plunder six goals and five assists in his 52-game spell.