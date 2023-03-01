Alejandro Garnacho scored a brilliant winner for Manchester United in their FA Cup clash against West Ham United on Wednesday evening.

United welcomed West Ham to Old Trafford with a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on the line.

The away side took the lead in the 54th minute through Said Benrahma.

The goal was shrouded in controversy. A few United players, including Casemiro, stopped playing in the build-up as they felt the ball had gone out of play.

Benrahma belted the ball past David de Gea and into the top corner a few moments later.

But three goals from United in the final 13 minutes gave the home side the victory.

The game looked as if it would go to extra-time when Nayef Aguerd headed the ball into his own net.

But Garnacho won it for his side with a brilliant finish in stoppage-time.

The ball fell to the 18-year-old inside the box. The Argentine did not panic as he took a touch before curling the ball into the corner of the net.

It was a superb finish and one that sparked scenes of jubilance inside Old Trafford. View it below...

That was Garnacho's fourth goal of the season - and what an important one it was.

Fred then scored in the 95th minute to seal Man Utd's spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Man-of-the-Match award was given to Garnacho, who was outstanding throughout.

It's amazing to think he is just 18 years old. United have a real talent on their hands.

Who will United play in the FA Cup quarter-finals?

United will now play Fulham at Old Trafford in the last eight of the competition.

The west London side have been superb this season and United will have to be at their best to progress to the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Manchester City will welcome Burnley, a tie that sees Vincent Kompany return to his former club.

Brighton will play Southampton's conquerors, Grimsby, while Sheffield United welcome Blackburn to Bramall Lane for an all-Championship affair.

