Highlights Manchester United earned an important 2-0 win against Everton, boosting their chances of securing Champions League qualification.

Alejandro Garnacho became the first player to win two penalties for Manchester United in a Premier League match.

Everton's struggles continue as they remain winless in the Premier League in 2024.

Manchester United got back to winning ways in the Premier League with a vital 2-0 victory against Sean Dyche's Everton. Erik ten Hag named the same team that featured during last week's epic derby showdown with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Ten Hag's men have their work cut out to secure Champions League qualification as Tottenham and Aston Villa, who face each other on Sunday, secured important wins last weekend. However, the Red Devils have now reduced the deficit on fifth-placed Spurs to three points - temporarily, at least.

Everton made a positive start to the match but shot themselves in the foot by conceding two first-half penalties. The Merseyside outfit are 16th as it stands, without a win since December, and remain in a battle to stay in England's top division.

Alejandro Garnacho Stars in Man United Win

The Argentina International Broke a Surprising Record

Everton, who remain winless in the league since the turn of the year, started the game on the front foot, forcing Andre Onana into an early save, but back came United in the 10th minute. Alejandro Garnacho ventured into the opposing box before he was brought down by James Tarkowski to win his side a penalty. Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot to give Ten Hag's men the lead.

The spot-kick seemed to spark some energy into the Reds stars. 20 minutes later, there were uproarious handball calls from the United players and their supporters in the stands after Vitaliy Mykolenko knocked the ball with both his arms as he dropped to the pitch. There was little he could do about it and was eventually waved away by VAR.

A minute later, Garnacho was at the heart of another incident. The 19-year-old drove at the Everton back-line before he got his foot stamped on by centre-back by Ben Godfrey. There was a change in penalty taker this time, with Marcus Rashford taking the responsibility this time around. He hesitated and stuttered before wrong-footing Jordan Pickford to make it two.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho is the first ever player to win two penalties in a Premier League game for Manchester United.

United's number 10 - who has come in for a lot of criticism over the course of the season - is starting to pick up a bit of form following his thunderbolt of a strike against Manchester City last week. His goal against the Toffees was his seventh of the current campaign.

Everton's Misery Continues

The Toffees Remain in a Relegation Battle

The Merseyside outfit can't seem to buy a goal at the minute. Dyche's side have only netted 14 times from open play this season. Summer signing Beto got the nod up top after his goal against West Ham - but has failed to light up Goodison Park so far.

Beto was a mere passenger throughout the showdown at Old Trafford before he was substituted for England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin is another player struggling for form this season and has only found the back of the net on three occasions for the club in the league so far. The 26-year-old, like Beto, failed to get a sniff during his runout on the pitch.

Everton will now have to wait three weeks until they're next in action, following their exit from the FA Cup earlier this year. Dyche's men will travel to Bournemouth on March 30 in search for a vital win.