Ruben Amorim’s men ran out 3–2 victors against relegation-threatened Ipswich Town at a rain-soaked Old Trafford – but Alejandro Garnacho, after being substituted in the first half, has caused outrage with his post-match social media post.

Those connected to Manchester United would have let out a collective sigh of relief once Darren England blew his whistle on Wednesday night as the Red Devils picked up a crucial three points after going behind within four minutes.

A Sam Morsy own goal and Matthijs de Ligt’s second of the season saw Amorim’s side take a foothold, but that all changed once Patrick Dorgu was sent off for a dangerous challenge on former Arsenal and Chelsea man Omari Hutchinson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United, since Amorim’s first game in charge, have conceded the opening goal in more Premier League games than any other side (12).

As a means of remaining defensively solid against the Tractor Boys, Garnacho was chosen as Amorim’s sacrificial lamb. The Madrid-born star – widely regarded as one of the best young players in world football – was replaced by Noussair Mazraoui.

Garnacho, following his substitution on the cusp of the half-time interval, acknowledged Manchester United’s head coach before walking directly down the Old Trafford tunnel and Amorim insisted he would seek out talks with the youngster by saying:

I’m going to talk, obviously, with Garnacho about that. So I will take about that if you want in the next press conference.

When pressed on Garnacho’s controversial decision to head down the tunnel, Amorim said, “You are making a connection with Rashford, right? It was cold and wet, maybe?” before giving a couple of reasons as to why the substitution was made.