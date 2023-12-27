Highlights Rasmus Hojlund's first Premier League goal came in a much-needed victory for struggling Manchester United.

United overturned a 2-0 deficit against Aston Villa with a spirited second half performance.

Hojlund and Garnacho, the goalscorers, expressed their happiness and belief in the team's character and confidence.

Rasmus Hojlund's wait for his first Premier League goal finally came to an end on Tuesday evening as he scored a late winner for Manchester United against Aston Villa. The Danish striker, signed for £72m from Atalanta in the summer, failed to score in his opening 14 league games for the Red Devils. He would have been eager to get off the mark against a high-flying Villa side and he did just that.

United have struggled throughout the season and it looked as if they were staring at another defeat at Old Trafford. They were outclassed in the first half by Villa, with goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker meaning Erik ten Hag's side trailed 2-0 at the break.

The Red Devils were able to turn the game on its head with a spirited second half performance. Alejandro Garnacho's 12-minute brace meant the scores were level going into the final 10 minutes of the game. United kept pushing forward and they completed the comeback through Hojlund. With nine minutes remaining, the ball fell kindly to the 20-year-old inside his box and his fine left-footed effort found a way past Emiliano Martinez and into the back of the net. There were no further goals as United clinched a much-needed victory.

Rasmus Hojlund declares his happiness after first Premier League goal

Hojlund dubbed himself the 'happiest man alive'

United's goalscorers, Hojllund and Garnacho, spoke to Amazon Prime after the game. At the end of their interview, Hojlund gave the Man of the Match award to Garnacho, who responded by saying: 'I love you'.

Hojlund was understandably ecstatic after finally getting off the mark in the Premier League. He said:

"It's been a while. I am happy. I am the happiest man alive. You can see with the celebrations. Like Garna [Garnacho] says, we believe until the end, and we showed a lot of character again today." "Like the manager said, I’ve scored a couple in the Champions League, of course, but it’s been a while in the Premier League now. I’m happy to get the first one and can hopefully just build on that and keep going. I’m happy for the attackers as well today – we showed a lot of character and we showed a lot of confidence as well."

Alejandro Garnacho shares his feelings after Man United's comeback win

Garnacho: 'It's one of the best days of my life'

Garnacho was absolutely delighted with his side's victory and sent a message to those that criticise United's strikers. He said:

"It's a great feeling. We are Manchester United. We are 2-0 but we never give up. It's a great comeback from the team. I said in the changing room: 'we need just one goal to be back in the game'. I'm very happy and happy for Hojlund as well. Too many people talk about the strikers at Man United, that we never score goals, but you see it today with Rashford with an assist and us with goals. It's one of the best days of my life."

What next for Manchester United

United round out December with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Red Devils are high on confidence and will fancy their chances of coming away from the City Ground with all three points. United are currently sixth in the table and five points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth, albeit they have played a game more than the north London side.