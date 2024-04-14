Highlights Alejandro Garnacho hints at tension with Erik ten Hag through social media activity.

The winger was subbed off against Bournemouth at half-time, a move that drew criticism online.

Garnacho is the latest player to have issues with Ten Hag, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Alejandro Garnacho appears to be the latest Manchester United player to have a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag after his recent activity on social media hinted as much. Following his appointment at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022, the former Ajax manager has had several public fall-outs with some of his players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho has 10 G/A in 30 Premier League games this season.

After United's 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday evening, it appears Ten Hag's relationship with Garnacho is now also in danger of falling apart. The Argentine, who has been one of the club's brightest young talents this season, was taken off at half-time against the Cherries and replaced by Amad Diallo. The move raised a few eyebrows at the time, and it looks as though it rubbed the 19-year-old the wrong way based on his social media activity on Saturday evening.

Garnacho Liked Posts Criticising Ten Hag

X posts slammed Man Utd manager

After he was subbed off at half-time against Bournemouth, the Argentine took to social media and shared how he felt on X by 'liking' a couple of posts that were criticising his manager. Popular United fan Mark Goldbridge posted two separate messages, both hitting out at the former Ajax coach. The first slated him for his decision to take Garnacho off before the second questioned the manager's comments about the star after the game, blaming him for their issues.

The South American winger 'liked' both posts, showing how he felt about the situation. He quickly removed the likes afterwards, but the damage had already been done, with a series of related posts going viral across social media. He's not the first United player to share his feelings about Ten Hag on social platforms, but he'll be hoping things don't head down a similar road to the last man to do so.

Dutchman wasn't happy with first-half display

Ten Hag told reporters during his post-match press conference, per the Manchester Evening News: "We lost some balls in areas we shouldn't lose them. If you see the first goal, the set-up was good but in that area you should never lose the ball but it's still not a goal. On the right side defending we had some problems in the first half. At half-time, we repaired it."

He added: "Garnacho was during the week not training. Only yesterday. We thought to bring some energy and bring some more quality, quality in the sense of cooperation and togetherness on that right-hand side."

Jadon Sancho Fell Out With Ten Hag

Winger never played again and was loaned to Borussia Dortmund

Garnacho isn't the first United player to share his thoughts about Ten Hag online, with Jadon Sancho posting a statement hitting out at the manager's comments about him earlier this season. He later deleted the post, but it had disastrous consequences for his United tenure, with the Englishman never playing for the club again.

He was exiled from the first team and was then sent out on loan to former club Borussia Dortmund once the winter transfer window opened up, and his Old Trafford career now appears to be over. Whether Garnacho will suffer a similar fate remains to be seen, but he's been a key figure for the Red Devils this term, and fans of the club might have something to say if he does fall out of favour with the side as a result.

It wasn't a good evening at all for the Red Devils, being held to a draw by Bournemouth, and Ten Hag even stormed out of his post-match press conference afterwards. With another player potentially unhappy at Old Trafford now, the final few weeks of the season are poised to be very interesting.