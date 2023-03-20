Aleksandar Mitrović was dismissed in Fulhams’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Willian was the other man sent off following the carnage at Old Trafford, with the visitors a goal to the good thanks to Mitrović.

After being reduced to nine men, Bruno Fernandes and Marcel Sabitzer turned the tie on its head in just five minutes, before the former scored in the sixth minute of added time to put the tie to bed.

Despite Erik ten Hag and co. returning to Wembley again this season, the chaos on the 72nd minute overshadowed proceedings, with Mitrović’s red card the main talking point from the clash.

Aleksandar Mitrović’s red card vs Manchester United

The forward was sent off for shoving the referee and telling him in no uncertain terms what he thought of him for deciding to send the Brazilian off, which resulted in him also receiving his marching orders.

Fans began to draw conclusions to the push from Fernandes on the assistant referee from when The Red Devils were slaughtered at Anfield 7-0 in a truly humbling experience for the Manchester based club. Tempers flared and the Portuguese man took it out on the linesman.

He escaped any punishment and retrospective action for his shove, which left fans bemused as to why, although it’s safe to say Mitrović took his frustrations out further vocally. So much so, Ref Support CEO, Martin Cassidy wants the Serbian banned for 181 days.

Video: Martin Cassidy wants Aleksandar Mitrović banned for 181 days

The Ref Support CEO has claimed: “There’s a punishment for about 181 days I think, that’s what should happen, and if not more, because there’s more than one offence here that has happened, that needs to be identified.

“He got sent off when he grabbed Chris and then he got in his face after the red card. They should be dealt as two separate offences, not just one and it should be punished accordingly. A big strong message, and that’s what we say.

“We really hope that the FA carry on their great positive work with the bodycam by addressing grass roots referee abuse and to step up and address it properly at professional level… Yes, and that’s the right thing to do [181 day suspension/half a season], we just can’t accept it, football can’t accept it and interestingly, where’s the LMA here in regards to the manager and his comments? Where’s the PFA condemning this behaviour?

“With all these groups together, the LMA, the PFA, the FA, us, all the stakeholders of football and collectively address this, unless we do that, it’s not gonna change. We’ve all gotta take responsibility for this and how things are escalating, I’ve never seen the PFA come out and condemn any outrageous behaviour by their players, would be nice to see them do that.

“I haven’t seen Fulham tweet anything or make a statement about them condemning this behaviour, and I certainly never see the LMA come out publicly and condemn the behaviour by their managers. So there’s a much bigger piece that needs addressing here where all stakeholders of football come together to make the game better together.”