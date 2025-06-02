Manchester United are considering a surprise move to sign former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, according to talkSPORT.

The Red Devils are likely to be in the market for a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling to set the world alight. United were looking to bring in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, but the England youth international has now opted to join Chelsea.

Ruben Amorim's side struggled to score goals this season, resulting in them finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table. The Manchester club were also beaten in the Europa League final by Tottenham Hotspur, meaning they finished the campaign without a trophy.

Man Utd Eyeing Move