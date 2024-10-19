Key Takeaways Alessandro Del Piero's loyalty to Juventus stood out during the Calciopoli scandal and subsequent aftermath.

The Italian forward turned down a move to Manchester United to tackle challenges at Juventus head on, alongside the likes of Gianluigi Buffon.

Juventus faced lasting repercussions post-Calciopoli, yet Del Piero remained loyal to his club and left a strong legacy at the Old Lady.

During the colourful football timeline of the 1990s—a time of sweeping changes and when entertainment dominated TV screens—few embraced the role of performer as passionately as Alessandro Del Piero. The Italian forward used to dance opposition players into a daze, and his goalscoring nature became so codified that it set the template for his position over the next three decades.

If watching the Juventus talisman was like dreaming with your eyes open, then defending against him could quite rightly be viewed as a waking nightmare. Across his illustrious, World Cup and Champions League adorned career, he netted 316 goals and delivered 184 assists in 777 appearances. Yet, above all else, one aspect of his playing days that he cherished most was his unwavering loyalty to the club he fell deeply in love with.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alessandro Del Piero is the second-highest all-time Italian scorer across all competitions, boasting 346 goals, trailing only Silvio Piola, who holds the record with 390 goals. Additionally, he ranks as the joint ninth-highest scorer in Serie A history, having netted 188 goals, tied with Giuseppe Signori and Alberto Gilardino.

Certainly, at the apex of their rhythm, loving the Old Lady was easy. The 49-year-old joined the Turin giants in 1993, after rising through the ranks of Padova two years earlier. He remained with the club for a mammoth 19 years, lifting six Serie A titles, four Supercoppa Italianas, and a coveted Champions League with one of football's most successful clubs.

However, times with the Italian side weren't always rosy, and Del Piero was part of the squad relegated to Serie B for the 2006/07 campaign for their involvement in the infamous Calciopoli scandal. While others sought moves to rising European empires, the Italian chose to stay amongst the ruins of a storied past.

Why Del Piero Stayed Faithful To Juventus

The legendary marksman turned down an offer from Manchester United

The Calciopoli scandal is regarded as one of the most significant and damaging scandals in football history, exposing weaknesses in the sport's regulatory frameworks and sparking ongoing debates about ethics and integrity. The ordeal had profound effects on Italian football, particularly for Juventus, which faced accusations of choosing favorable referees to gain an advantage. As a result, Juventus was relegated to Serie B and received a nine-point deduction at the start of the season as further punishment.

But while a number of stars like Patrick Viera, Lilian Thuram, and Fabio Cannavaro decided to make a move away from the club to explore other avenues and leave the Italian powerhouse in the barrels of their toughest period, Del Piero recently told the Shoot For Love YouTube channel that he wanted to tackle the challenge face-on despite interest from Sir Alex Ferguson's Premier League-winning machine over at Manchester United.

"Me and some of my teammates - [Gianluigi] Buffon, [Pavel] Nedved, [Mauro] Camoranesi - we stayed, and we said 'we're accepting of the challenge'. At the time it was a big one," he explained. When asked if he was ever tempted to join Manchester United, especially amid rumours that Sir Alex Ferguson wanted him at Old Trafford, the Italian legend admitted: "There was a time, of course. Even if I spent 19 years with Juve, there was a tough moment. But then, in the end, I always decided to stay."

When probed about his reasons for remaining loyal to his club, Del Piero continued:

"There were different reasons. I was a Juve fan before I became a Juve player, and then joining Juve very early, beating records, becoming captain. What we faced in 2006, I was also a captain, so I wanted to send a message to everybody, and straight away I said 'I'm going to stay'."

Consequences of Calciopoli on Juventus and Del Piero

Promotion was secured, but problems didn't completely disappear

The 2006/07 season stands as the sole instance in Juventus's illustrious history where they competed in Serie B, but their tumultuous journey came with lasting repercussions upon their return to the Italian top flight following an impressive record of 28 wins, 10 draws, and only four losses in the second-tier.

After facing the fallout of the Calciopoli scandal, the team struggled to reclaim their former glory, not securing another Serie A title until the 2011/12 season—Del Piero’s final chapter with the club he had loved since childhood.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Italian club football still hasn't fully recovered from the dark days of 2006, with only Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan having won a Champions League in the post-Calciopoli era.

The star striker then made the move to Sydney FC in 2012, scoring 24 goals in 48 appearances, before making the move to Odisha FC in 2014. Del Piero scored just one goal in ten games for the club before hanging his boots up for good. Like with many Italians, the menacing striker's loyalty takes the utmost importance, just as shown by the likes of Francesco Totti and Paolo Maldini, too.

Should the Venetian have chosen to join the Red Devils in 2007, he would have added four Premier League titles and another Champions League winners' medal to his trophy cabinet. Instead, though, he settled for becoming one of the greatest Italian footballers of all time, becoming Juventus' all-time top goalscorer and appearance-maker.