During the colourful football timeline of the 1990s—a time of sweeping changes and when entertainment dominated TV screens—few embraced the role of showman as passionately as Alessandro Del Piero. The Italian forward used to dance opposition players into a daze, and his goalscoring nature became so codified that it established the blueprint for his position over the next three decades.

If watching the Juventus talisman was like dreaming with your eyes open, then defending against him could quite rightly be viewed as a waking nightmare. Across his illustrious, World Cup and Champions League adorned career, he netted 316 goals and delivered 184 assists in 777 appearances. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest Italian players of all time, and with his goal tally, he ranks second only to Silvio Piola as the highest-scoring Italian in history.

Considering his impressive legacy, it would take something extraordinary for anyone in football to bring Del Piero to tears of joy. Such a feat would require someone truly special, yet in 2014, the icon revealed that two players had managed to do just that, and neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo were mentioned.

Related 11 Greatest Italian Players in Football History [Ranked] Producing the likes of Paolo Maldini, Roberto Baggio, and Andrea Pirlo, Italy has long been a high-yielding talent factory.

Diego Maradona

Before the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi two-entity rule, there was Pele and Diego Maradona. And still, to this day, there are plenty of Argentines out there that claim the latter was better than Messi. One of the many famous images of 'Cosmico' depicts six Belgian players charging in unison towards the Argentine icon during the semi-finals of the 1986 World Cup.

That was the kind of attention that one of the greatest players of all time demanded when he had the ball at his feet. Maradona is the only player in recorded World Cup history to have been fouled more than 50 times in a single summer - and it happened twice, in 1986 and 1990, per Opta.

It's hardly a surprise that a player that made football feel like a Hollywood romance is among the two players that made Del Piero cry. The most famous of his weaving runs came before Maradona's second goal in the iconic quarter-final victory over England when he travelled 51 metres with the ball before tucking it under Peter Shilton. Argentina's commentator, Victor Hugo Morales, captured the alien ability of his nation's number 10. "Cosmic kite!" Morales exclaimed between sobs. "What planet are you from?"

Ryan Giggs

An underrated Premier League great

The full quote from Del Piero reads: "Only two players made me cry when watching football, one was Diego Maradona and the other Ryan Giggs." And, of course, the decision to mention the former Manchester United winger in the same breath as the top goalscorer and assist-provider in Argentina's victorious 1986 World Cup might draw criticism, but Giggs was special himself.

With 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and two Champions League trophies to his name, Giggs is the most decorated British footballer of all time. What's more, he made an astonishing 963 appearances for United and scored 168 goals, while his tally of 162 Premier League assists places him at the top. So, to a great extent, his impact on Del Piero is more than well justified.

Anyone looking to become a professional should look to Giggs' on-field actions for inspiration. The Welshman was the epitome of longevity throughout his 24-year career, and played in numerous roles to prolong his playing days for as long as possible, all while capturing the attention of the footballing world with his gifted dribbling and trademark crossing.