Manchester United Foundation's chief executive John Shiels has found himself in hot water after an awkward moment with Alessia Russo at the club’s end-of-season awards ceremony.

Russo was on stage to accept the Women’s Goal of the Season trophy for her stoppage-time winner against Arsenal at the Emirates in November.

In total, the 24-year-old scored 10 goals in the Women’s Super League this season as Manchester United finished just two points off champions Chelsea.

She also won the fan vote for Women's Player of the Year, but the star has found herself in a social media storm not long after the awards ceremony.

Awkward moment between Alessia Russo and John Shiels

Alessia Russo in action for Man United

Shiels was on stage with Russo to hand her the trophy, but told the audience: “I’m not going to give this to Alessia because it’s *so* heavy. I’ve just been in a weight training session.”

Host Geoff Shreeves then intervened, saying: “I think you can take it quite happily, can’t you?”

Shiels handed the trophy to Russo with extreme caution, with Shreeves joking: “John, you need to do a bit more weight training.”

Russo, who’s future at United is in doubt, was smiling throughout the exchange. But there was a hint of annoyance as she laughed: “It is quite heavy!”

Video: Watch awkward trophy exchange between Alessia Russo and John Shiels

John Shiels apologies for Alessia Russo gaffe

Shiels has since apologised for the incident through a statement on Twitter.

“Last night I had the honour of presenting Alessia Russo with the Women's Goal of the Season award at the Manchester United end-of-season awards ceremony," he said.

“I made a comment about the weight of the trophy which I know has caused offence. I am mortified by this and want to apologise to Alessia, her teammates, and anyone else offended.

“I alerted Alessia to the weight of the trophy because I was shocked by how heavy it felt, and would have done the same if presenting to a male player."

Shiels continued: “I simply did not want her to drop it. However, on reflection, I can see why the comment has been misconstrued.

“Female empowerment is at the heart of Manchester United Foundation's work in our local community, with almost 10,000 girls and young women taking part in our programmes annually.

“I'm proud of this work and upset that my remarks created a distraction from the fantastic achievements of Alessia and the women's team this season.”