French athlete Alessia Zarbo collapsed during the final lap of the women's 10000m final on Friday evening. The 22-year-old was seen being helped by medics on the track before being taken away on a stretcher.

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet claimed the Olympic gold medal, finishing in 30 minutes and 43.25 seconds. This victory adds to her earlier triumph in the 5,000 meters at the Games. Italy's Nadia Battocletti secured the silver medal with a time of 30:43.35, while the Netherlands' Sifan Hassan, the gold medalist in Tokyo, finished third in 30:44.12. However, the medalists' efforts were overshadowed by the terrifying scenes that left Zarbo unable to continue.

Zarbo Stretchered Off During 10000m

With just a few laps remaining in the gruelling final, the home favourite was being willed on by the packed house in Paris. However, as the broadcast followed those leading the way towards the front, medics could be spotted in the background giving medical attention to the young long-distance runner.

Images have since emerged of Zarbo lying on the floor before being stretchered off as the race continued. The French woman was not the only athlete unable to complete the race, as Eretria's Rahel Daniel also pulled out before crossing the finish line. No word has been given as to Zarbo's current condition.

Adam Peaty was confirmed to have been diagnosed with Covid following his Olympic silver medal in the 100m breaststroke. Meanwhile, Noah Lyles was seen struggling to breathe and exiting the track via a wheelchair after coming down with Covid days before winning bronze in the men's 200m. It is unknown if Zarbo was struggling with a similar condition.

As a result of the illness, Lyles was unable to compete in the men's 4x100m relay, which ended up impacting their performance as they failed to secure a medal in an event they were one of the strong favourites in.

British Runner Receives Standing Ovation in Final

Megan Keith was visibly emotional after crossing the line last

With all the drama that the 10000m race provided, there was a wholesome ending involving Team GB athlete Megan Keith. The 22-year-old found herself lapped and running on her own as she crossed the finish line over a minute behind her closest competitor. Not to be deterred, Keith didn't give up and was met with a standing ovation as she crossed the finish line with a time of 33:19.92.

After completing the race the 10000m European bronze medalist was greeted by teammate Eilish McColgan, who had finished the race in 15th. The Scot embraced Keith, who stood in the middle of the track taking in the support that she received from everyone in the stadium.