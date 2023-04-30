Alex Albon has hinted that the points scoring system for the F1 Sprint might need tweaking after he came home in ninth place in the Williams on Saturday afternoon and earned nothing for his efforts.

Albon is having a fine weekend here in Baku and will be looking to replicate his drive from Saturday on Sunday, as the Grand Prix takes place later on this afternoon in the Azeri capital.

Indeed, if he can take ninth place at the chequered flag at the end of the GP this afternoon, he will earn a good two points for Williams and, with the top four cars of Red Bull, Aston Martin, Mercedes, and Ferrari seemingly out of reach for everyone else at the moment, ninth is about as good as it can get in normal circumstances for a midfield runner.

That's what Albon achieved yesterday, then, but he did not get anything for his efforts on Saturday with the Sprint format only offering points to those that finish inside the top eight.

Indeed, the top four teams on the 2023 grid took the top eight positions in the Sprint race, leaving the midfield with nothing to gain, and Albon bemoaned that fact when speaking to the media after the event:

"I'm on the fence with the Sprint race if I'm honest - it's rewarding the top four teams and they're already a step ahead of everyone else.

"It was a great race for us, but we just don't have the pace compared to them, so unfortunately no reward for [Saturday] and we'll shift our focus to [Sunday.]

"It's frustrating to be sitting out of the points in the Sprint when P9 in a normal race would mean points and be an excellent result for us."

F1 and the teams have already shown they are open to tweaking the Sprint format and so perhaps we'll see more changes in the future that allows the top 10 to at least score points in the Sprint as well as in the Grand Prix - though the actual system might need an overhaul as you'd potentially end up earning the same amount of points for a ninth place finish in the Sprint as you would in the Grand Prix, and that's not ideal.

Time will tell whether Albon's concerns are heard and acted on, with the next Sprint not until the end of June at the Austrian Grand Prix.