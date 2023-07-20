Alex Albon has given his thoughts on Red Bull's decision to move Daniel Ricciardo into the AlphaTauri team alongside Yuki Tsunoda, with the Australian replacing Dutchman Nyck de Vries.

News broke recently that Ricciardo was making a swift return to F1, after intending to take a year out at the end of 2022, with Red Bull deciding that De Vries was not up to scratch alongside Tsunoda within the AlphaTauri team.

Certainly, such a quick call after a handful of races in De Vries' rookie year is a reminder of how cut-throat F1 can be, and also serves as a reminder of how Red Bull are more than willing to make some big calls when push comes to shove.

Alex Albon, of course, is someone that has experienced exactly that, with him being replaced within the team at the end of the 2020 season, and he too, from that, has experienced time away from the sport with him not on the grid in 2021 before returning with Williams in 2022 - something that has led him to produce some really fine performances.

His thoughts on the De Vries/Ricciardo situation were of natural interest, then, and he was asked exactly for them on Thursday ahead of the Hungarian GP:

"It definitely happened sooner than I expected, I would say that," Albon remarked on the change.

"I haven't read into it too much but clearly Red Bull were very happy with Daniel's test [at Silverstone last week.]

"It happened pretty soon. I know Nyck well, I think he's a very good driver. Of course, it is still an early moment to do it, I would have expected another two races [to be given to him] at least until the summer break, but I don't know the reasons."

Albon was also asked about his year away from F1, with Ricciardo having a half-season away, and revealed that he felt as though that period out of the limelight was a helpful one:

"I really do think that year helped me. When you're in the circus, and when things aren't going well and you're just going race to race or race, you're not really able to reflect and understand really what's going on and you just feel like you're in the washing machine a little bit.

"And having that time, it's important to be able to reflect and to recruit but it's also just purely good in a sense where you get time away and you can truly reset mentally because the reset is very important, you start to lose a bit of confidence.

"Having time away does kind of get rid of demons in some respects. I valued my time in DTM because it was actually driving something a little bit different. And it gave me confidence in a different kind of way."

It remains to be seen how this hiatus from F1 helps Ricciardo, then, with him away for only half the time he had probably intended right at the start of this break.

He's back racing this weekend, and all eyes will be on his performance in Hungary.