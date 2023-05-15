Alex Albon has revealed how the impressive leap in performance Aston Martin have made this year is serving as motivation for him and Williams that getting to the front of the F1 field is possible.

Aston Martin have been one of the big stories of the 2023 season so far, with them breaking out of the midfield pack to become regular podium finishers and, arguably, the second-quickest team on the grid.

Indeed, Fernando Alonso has been inside the top three four times out of the first five races of the year, and they certainly seem to be making all the right moves as they bid to become championship contenders in the near future.

In any sport, it's always exciting to see a new team in the mix up at the front challenging for honours because, firstly, it adds a different dynamic and, secondly, it's a reminder to competitors over what can be achieved when things click, and that it is possible to one day be at the front.

For Williams, the aim of course is to restore themselves to the right end of the grid in the future and Albon admits that seeing Aston Martin's work has given extra motivation and belief to him and his current team that they too can make such progress - with them already making a really positive step from 2022 to this campaign:

"For sure. I would first say we've already made a great step," Albon said to GIVEMESPORT when asked if Aston's improvement serves as inspiration to the Grove-based team.

"If you look at where we were last year to this year, just outside of Aston Martin, who've made the biggest step, I don't think we're far away from them.

"When we went to Jeddah or Melbourne, there were some corners in FP1 on my second lap and we were already quicker than last year.

"It's amazing the step we've made. There are still some things we need to fix which are longer term but Aston Martin are a clear example of what can be achieved and it fills me with motivation that it is possible.

"When you look at recent history, you always see these three teams [Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari] as the golden three, and it was really hard to make that step [to match them] but Aston Martin have showed that they've spent the money in the right places, hired the right people, and they're doing things the right way - and it shouldn't be impossible for others to be able to do that.

"It's not just for us to look at. McLaren, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo etc - we all see that, as a team, if we've got the right ingredients, it can be done.

"It's still impressive to me, to make that kind of jump - they've done a very good job."

Albon and Williams head to Imola this weekend for the first race of the first triple header of the season, as Monaco and Spain follow close behind.

Look out for more of our exclusive chat with Alex Albon in the coming days!