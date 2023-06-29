Alex Albon has been in fine form so far this F1 season for Williams and has given some reasons behind that.

The Thai-British driver recorded a season's best result of seventh last time out in Canada and is hopeful that the new upgrades that the team had on the car in Montréal should allow them to have a better chance of points at other venues to come in the next few weeks - starting with Austria this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the latest round of the championship in Spielberg, then, Albon gave some insight into why he thinks he is doing so well at the moment, saying that he is driving better than ever right now.

Albon feeling good mentally

"I'm in a good place mentally," he said.

"I can't speak for the other drivers but the time I had at Red Bull was, at least internally, well managed, it was just more externally and with the lack of experience, not just in the driving side, but also in how to cope with the general circus of Formula One that I struggled a little bit.

"As I matured, I grew in experience and I'm also in a better place. I feel like I'm mentally stronger, but I'm also more experienced, more mature."

Albon also revealed how he has had to adjust what success is at Williams, given their position on the grid:

"When you spend your whole life in the junior formulas success is winning. A finish on the podium isn't even that good.

"When I made the step to Williams, there was a moment where you have to realise what success is. So getting points does feel like success. It's almost a shame you're not on the podium because there are no rewards in that way to show the hard work everyone does."

Albon also revealed how his former team boss at Red Bull, Christian Horner, regularly contacts him over his performances:

"Christian's always messaging me, telling me good job and that sort of thing. It's always nice to have that. That relationship with an old team principal boss, I guess you can say."

Albon and Williams have double the opportunity to score points this weekend as the second Sprint of the season takes place here in Austria.