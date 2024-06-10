Highlights Alex Albon made a stunning double overtake at the Canadian GP, wowing fans and commentators alike with his bravery and skill.

Despite his impressive move, Albon's race ended in frustration due to a collision with Carlos Sainz Jr, meaning he missed out on valuable points.

Albon's Red Bull replacement Sergio Perez, meanwhile, also struggled at the Canadian Grand Prix, facing setbacks and a grid penalty for the next race.

The Williams F1 team has had a few years to forget, it's safe to say, as they chase the glory days of Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill. However, at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, Alex Albon produced an overtake to rival those legendary drivers.

Albon approached a chicane behind Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon but managed to squeeze his way past both in one swift manoeuvre. The Thai driver passed Ricciardo on the outside, before somehow making his way to the inside of Ocon ahead. The fact he was able to carry out the pass without making contact with either car was nothing short of miraculous.

“That is dramatic stuff,” marvelled the commentators, saying that it was “one of the great moves” of the race and the season.

Fans on X were also singing Albon’s praises, with one fan in particular saying: “One of the best moves I’ve seen in a really long time. Possibly one of the bravest too.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statisitc: Alex Albon only has 2 points to his name so far this season, finishing 9th in Monaco.

Another user said: “Magnificent drive from Alex, the best thing I’ve seen all year to be honest.”

Video: Alex Albon's Overtake at Canadian GP

The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

Unfortunately, Albon’s heroics were not rewarded by a points finish due to him colliding with Carlos Sainz on lap 54. The Spaniard spun out into a chicane after hitting a slippery kerb, before rolling backwards into the path of the Williams. “So unlucky for Albon,” lamented the commentators.

Albon was in 10th position at the time, well positioned to end up in the points. With Williams only having two points to rub together so far this season, this seemed like a golden opportunity to gain some momentum in the Constructors' Championship.

Another storyline after Albon’s incredible overtake was a comparison with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. Perez joined Red Bull in 2021, leading to the Thai driver being demoted to a reserve role. Albon only returned to F1 a season later, starting his Williams journey by replacing British driver George Russell.

However, since choosing Checo above Albon, the Mexican has not flourished as a right-hand man to Max Verstappen. Checo also had a torrid 54th lap at the Canadian Grand Prix, as he spun his car and wrote off his chances of finishing the race. He was not challenging for a position, and it was simply an avoidable mistake.

To make matters worse, he was handed a grid penalty for the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix for a safety incident while driving back to retire his car. Red Bull were also fined $25,000 for the incident.

It is a shame, then, that Albon was not able to finish in the points and have a symbolic one-up on his Red Bull replacement. It was not all doom and gloom for Red Bull, however, as Verstappen returned to winning ways after an uncharacteristic sixth-place finish at Monaco last weekend.