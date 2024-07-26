Highlights Footage taken from Alex Albon's car shows the complete chaos as Verstappen and Hamilton collided.

The Red Bull driver appeared to be the aggressor, but was not sanctioned by the stewards.

The incident saw Verstappen finish the race in fifth place.

Onboard footage has emerged from the closest car to Max Verstappen's collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix - and it doesn't paint the Red Bull driver in a positive light at all. Williams driver Alex Albon was being lapped by both Hamilton and Verstappen as the pair battled for third place coming into Turn 1 on the 63rd lap, meaning that he had a unique perspective on the chaos that unfolded.

Having qualified in third position, the reigning world champion would have been confident of securing a place on the podium heading into Sunday's race. However, with only seven laps remaining, Verstappen found himself locked in a duel with long-time rival Hamilton and decided to make a daring move to gain an advantage.

While attempting to overtake Hamilton, Verstappen locked up both his front wheels, cutting his opponent's turn and causing a collision with the right side of Hamilton's Mercedes. The resulting impact sent Verstappen's car flying into the air.

Footage from Albon's onboard cockpit perfectly captures the drama of the moment. Curiously, stewards decided not to hit Verstappen with a time penalty, deciding that Hamilton could have done more to avoid the incident. From the clip below, that appears to be a harsh call.

In the audio from the footage, you can hear Albon being told ‘blue flag Hamilton and Verstappen’, meaning that Hamilton and Verstappen are about to overtake and lap him. Such a communication is nothing out of the ordinary, but what happened next certainly was. The Thai driver shared his views on the incident after the race while speaking to Racing 365.

"Don't be the creator of something that happens straight away. "Then it happened and I was like: 'I hope I wasn't to blame for that one'. Both were aggressive, Max was being aggressive with his move, but then at the same time, I do think there was an element of squeezing, but it was pretty close. While they were close to each other, I didn't realise they would be that close to each other, I didn't realise it was overtaking close."

Hungary GP 2024 top 5 Position Driver Team Points 1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 25 2. Lando Norris McLaren 18 3. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 15 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 12 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull 10

Although Hamilton managed to cling on to third place despite the incident, Verstappen lost some serious momentum and ended up finishing fifth overall - marking a third race in a row that he has not claimed victory. While that might not sound too disastrous, Verstappen only had three races the whole of last season where he didn’t end up on top of the podium, as he won a record 19 out of 22 races.

He remains top of the F1 standings this season with 265 points and is the only driver to have won multiple races this year (winning seven of them). The Dutch driver is well on his way to a fourth World Drivers’ Championship in his quest to potentially catch Hamilton and Michael Schumacher’s record seven titles, but given the high standards he holds, a fifth-place finish will not be one he is happy with.

That is also his second time finishing outside of the podium in the last three races, another stat that will frustrate the three-time world champion. Verstappen will look to get back to winning ways this weekend in the Belgian Grand Prix, a race he won last year in dominant fashion, finishing over twenty-two seconds ahead of his nearest rival.