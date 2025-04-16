Paris Saint-Germain secured their passage into this season’s Champions League semi-finals after defeating Aston Villa 5-4 over two legs – and viewers of the all-intense affair have praised Amazon Prime’s Alex Aljoe for her brilliant post-match interview with PSG skipper Marquinhos.

Under Villa Park’s bright lights on Tuesday night, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa reigned victorious with an inspired display, coupled with a 3-2 win. But they fell short across both legs and, thus, crashed out of Europe’s top table at the quarter-final stage.

Related Unai Emery's Key Marcus Rashford Decision Cost Him During Aston Villa's PSG Defeat The club came so close to completing the comeback against PSG, but their own manager may have cost them

Becoming the first team this term to score three goals against PSG, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn and Ezri Konsa did all they could to etch their names into Aston Villa mythology but, ultimately, they were unable to match one of Europe’s brightest sides.

For all of the on-pitch excitement regarding both sides during their five-goal thriller on Tuesday night, fans from all corners of the globe have been equally impressed with Alex Aljoe’s ability to switch between languages during her post-match debrief with Marquinhos.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emery, while manager of Aston Villa, has only lost one of his 14 home matches in major European competitions. He has won 11 of those.

The Brazilian centre-back – who is widely regarded as one of the greatest centre-backs in world football right now – was speaking to Amazon Prime in the wake of their victory over the Premier League side, but the real star of the show was Alex Aljoe.

Marquinhos speaks very little English – and so it was on the shoulders of the multilingual reporter to conduct an interview. She would first ask her series of questions in Portuguese for the defender’s benefit before phrasing them in English for the viewers.

He would then go on to answer every question in his native language before Alex Aljoe, showcasing her linguistic finesse, seamlessly translated his remarks into English so a large chunk of the viewers at home could understand the exchange.

View Alex Aljoe's full interview with Marquinhos below:

And fans were quick to laud the multi-language whizz for her efforts. One said: "This is so impressive! Brilliant." while another supporter called her ‘genuinely talented’: “Such excellent skill in translating - genuinely talented stuff."

Putting the action aside, another supporter insisted that Alex Aljoe’s well-crafted interviews are the ‘best thing’ about televised sports coverage. They wrote: "Alex Aljoe's translated interviews may be the best thing on sports TV."