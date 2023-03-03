The new Formula 2 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain as 22 drivers battle it out for the championship and bid to take the final step into Formula 1.

The likes of Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are all recent graduates from F2 into F1 and for each member of this year’s championship, the dream and aim is the same.

Testing is done and dusted and, whilst we wait for the first races to take place this weekend in Bahrain, we spoke to racing driver and F2 commentator Alex Brundle to get his thoughts on the drivers to watch out for this coming campaign…

“Firstly, I think it's worth saying that it's going to be one of the best seasons of Formula 2 ever. We always say that but the field is really stacked. I think what makes this year different is the number of drivers returning to the series who have race winning experience. You know, guys like Jehan Daruvala.

“It's really hard to pick drivers out, so what I've done is basically pick three drivers that I would have picked before testing and before they even turned a wheel [in pre-season.] And then I've had a look through testing as well and there are two further drivers that I've picked who really shone in testing.

“The first driver I would pick out is Jack Doohan because I think Virtuosi is a really good environment for him. Talking to Callum Ilott, who spent a long time there obviously, it sounds like a really nurturing environment, which is what I think Jack needs. He’s an Alpine Academy driver now as well and I think the reason why I pick him out specifically is because of his trajectory.

“In his two Formula 3 seasons, he had a bit of a tough time in the first year and then he came back in the second season with considerably better results. I do think there's truth in the long told story in the world of junior motorsports, which is you have a year to learn it and then a year to win it and I think that's what Jack is capable of doing this year.

“The second driver I’ve picked out is Enzo Fittipaldi. He's shown what he could handle when he was at Charouz. I don't want to do Charouz down because all of the teams at this level are exceptional, but I think it's fair to say even they would say he outperformed that package last year. So moving through to Carlin, who look like they're gonna have one of those years where it's an investment year, to get them back where they need to be in the series, combined with Enzo being a newly crowned Red Bull junior, provided he can handle the pressure of Helmut Marko texting him three minutes after every race to ask him why it went how it went, I think he will shine this year.

“Ayumu Iwasa is the third driver I would choose. He’s a proven race winner and not just a winner by a shade in one race but you're talking about somebody who has put the car on pole by half a second and then stormed off into the distance.

“He’s a driver in a really interesting position given his Honda backing and what's going on with engine contracts with Red Bull in Formula One. So it's so interesting for Ayumu because while Honda is still even tentatively involved in that programme, he's got to deliver now. He has a make or break year ahead of him and for that reason, I think he's a driver to watch.

“I also wanted to try and find two drivers that surprised me in Formula 2 testing but the two drivers I picked ended up being the most obvious in many ways.

“One of the most obvious choices is Theo Pourchaire - a driver returning to a series who did so well last year that we considered whether he even really needed to come back to Formula 2 given the level that he performed at last season. He's got a supportive environment there at ART and still has that connection at Sauber so he's a clear favourite.

“My final pick is one I think is an often overlooked driver in the series, and he really had a tough time last year, in what was a really strange year for him; Jehan Daruvala. However, he’s moved into a championship winning MP Motorsport car and then delivered the laps as well in testing.

“Testing is always a little bit weird because you don't all run your tyres at the same time, and there are massive temperature swings through the day, so it's always hard to discern. But what you have to look at are drivers who have been consistently fast, always nudging that top six throughout the event and I think Jehan Daruvula was one of those. He's found himself in a car which is a championship winning machine and so it’s a massive opportunity for him. So those are my five.

“Our job in many ways is to support this young talent because it's not Formula 1, where they're not yet the world class stars, being paid millions to race. They are young men and women aiming to take the next step forward. I don't want to pick out drivers and say who is definitely not going to make it or definitely is going to make it because it's so formative at this stage of these drivers’ careers. The great joy of sport at this level is it's a bit like college football in America. It has a cult following because players are in their development stage and that's what we love to see about these young drivers.”