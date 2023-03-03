The 2023 Formula 3 campaign begins this weekend with 30 drivers looking to follow in the footsteps of Victor Martins in 2022 and win the title before carrying on their journey up the motorsport ladder.

F3 is often one of the most wide-open motorsport categories with drivers coming from all kinds of different backgrounds and it’s going to be fascinating seeing who steps up over the coming months and takes the crown, with things starting in earnest in Bahrain this weekend.

To take a closer look at who to watch this year in F3, we spoke to Alex Brundle to get his thoughts on some of the runners and riders…

“A lot of these drivers fall into what I call Chris McCarthy land, who's a great friend and who's really across the regional sphere in the Formula Regional series’ and from karting upwards.

“They arrive on Formula 3 shores and you go, ’Oh, they’re pretty good, where’ve they come from?’ And then you read back and you find out that they were good in a grassroots series but, unfortunately, got buried in the mass of just how much single seater racing is going on.

“A guy who is exactly like that is Gabriele Mini, who I thought, ‘Wow, that's a pretty spicy lap from that rookie there in testing.’ And then I look at his record and I'm like, ‘Okay, right, multiple victories in Italian F4 and then he moved through,’ so I don't want to do anybody a disservice.

“So in terms of the drivers I have picked out… Greg Saucy is a really interesting driver because he has totally bucked the trend for the rocket ship career from karting to F1 in four years or whatever. He's a 23-year-old driver who is very experienced with multiple strong campaigns with ART, and arrives with experience that doesn't really befit the grid he's in.

“We harp on about experience and all of these things and how important it is so we're about to be proven right or wrong. I think how much racing he's done will benefit him throughout this year.

“Franco Colapinto is my second pick. He had a strong showing with Van Amersfoort and is now in what could be argued is a better car with MP. I think he's put in some great showings.

“Caio Collet is my third pick, just because he's now in his third season with the series, and is two times a top 10 finisher. In his two series so far, he hit the ground running in his first season and then kind of had a flat second. He has been dangerously close to [really impressing] through a couple of years and he's kind of the opposite of Colapinto where he's moving back to Van Amersfoort who only came sixth in the team standings last year. Is the car going to be good enough for him to show what he can actually do this year?

“F3 is an open season, because the drivers have come from such different directions. Somebody like Sophia Floersch or Seb Montoya, they both come from what I would consider a sports car background in many ways, specifically with Sophia in recent times, so it's so interesting. I'll raise Dino Bogdanovic as well, who was another driver who was really consistently at the front through testing. So yeah, a really exciting season of Formula 3 to come, and it'll be frantic.”