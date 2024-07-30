Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder solidified their championship-contending status on trading for elite role player, adding top free-agent big

Alex Caruso, league-renowned for defense and hustle, brings key skills to enhance Thunder's playmaking on court.

Caruso also boosts Thunder's steals prowess, a league-leading figure, showcasing all-round contributions for team success.

The Oklahoma City Thunder ’s NBA title chances look to have been bolstered by their off-season additions this summer, and perhaps no acquisition was more notable than that of two-way guard Alex Caruso , who league insider Mark Medina believes is the ‘best role player’ a championship-contending team could ever want because of his ability to be able to whatever is required of him, both offensively, and defensively too.

Strengthening their Grip as the No. 1 Seed in the West

Traded for one of the best role players in the league, active in free agency

The young Oklahoma City Thunder shocked many around the Association last season when they progressed to the post-season as the number one seed in the Western Conference, after a sublime season from their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , which saw him finish as runner-up to Nikola Jokic for the league MVP award.

But after falling to the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals, the Thunder ultimately decided that they would do everything they could to strengthen the roster ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, and that they did.

Their first big move was trading Josh Giddey – who had fallen out of favor in Oklahoma City – to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for 3-and-D guard Alex Caruso, who is widely viewed as one of the best role players currently in the league, and was highly sought-after by other contending teams, including the New York Knicks .

The most surprising thing about the move itself was that it was a straight swap which involved no additional draft capital from the Thunder’s end.

Isaiah Hartenstein - 2023-24 Regular Season Defensive Stats Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% Overall 13.0 46.6 -3.3 < 6ft. 6.2 53.1 -11.2 < 10 ft. 7.6 51.5 -9.1

They would then land one of the best available bigs on the free-agent market in Isaiah Hartenstein , who had a breakout season with the Knicks, making a rare splash on a deal, and penning the 26-year-old to a three-year, $87 million contract, with the expectation that he will be able to mitigate their rebounding struggles from last season, where they ranked 27th in the league for rebounds per game.

Striking those two big moves alone has made the case for the Thunder that they are now legitimate title contenders, with their goal for next season to, at the very least, reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.

Caruso Is the ‘Best Role Player That You’d Ever Want’

Medina believes that Caruso is the ‘perfect fit’ for the Thunder as they seek to return to the top of the Western Conference standings, and potentially go all the way to the NBA Finals after a disappointing playoff exit at the conference semi-final stage last season.

The journalist identifies that the two-way guard’s key strengths lie in his ability to adapt to whomever his teammates are, and that he can bring both defense and hustle plays, along with being able to score the ball in a multitude of ways, simply being one of the all-rounders on any roster he finds himself on.

“He's the perfect fit. He's the best role player that you'd ever want. There have been articles that have said that he has had the best plus-minus ever with LeBron James, and that's the highest plus-minus that LeBron has ever had with any teammate in the history of his career, and that taps on a few things. He's a role player, and he knows how to adapt to playing with other teammates. So he plugs in every single thing you need, with defensive stops, hustle plays. He can drive the basket, he's improved his three-point shooting, and everything that he provides is just all an added bonus, because he's around other great players. So for Oklahoma City, it starts with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They already have another good defender with Lu Dort, and size with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. So, Alex Caruso is that ultimate guy that can do everything that he's been accustomed to doing with the Lakers and the Bulls – fill the sheet with hustle plays, and then, doing things that are on the stat sheet with all these intangibles.

Caruso Brings the Spark to the Thunder

1.7 steals last season will enhance Oklahoma City's stealing prowess

Caruso has been one of the better role players in the league for a number of years now, and though the Bulls struggled as a team, he was one of the standouts.

Averaging 10.1 points on 46.8 percent field goal shooting - both career-highs - and 40.8 percent from behind the three-point line from 4.7 attempts, which was the highest mark among all Bulls players last season.

He also contributed 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 block per contest.

Alex Caruso - 2023-24 Defensive Playmaking Averages Category Stat SPG 1.7 STL PER 36 2.1 DEFLECTIONS 3.7 BLK 1.0

But where his biggest strength lay was in his ability to poke balls away from his opponents, averaging 1.7 steals, which was the eighth-best mark in the entire NBA.

Better yet, his 3.7 deflections per contest was a league-leading figure, with De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings following close behind him (3.6 deflections per game), while he was one of only 17 players in the Association who recovered one or more loose balls per contest.

Last season, the Thunder led the league in steals per game, averaging 8.5, so adding Caruso to the rotation makes them an even bigger threat to the opposition on defense.

Combining that with their third-ranked offense, as evidenced by their 118.3 offensive rating, Oklahoma City could be one of the most devastating forces to contend with next season, which bodes well for their pursuit of only their second championship in their franchise history (when they were the Seattle Supersonics).

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.