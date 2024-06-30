Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder traded for Alex Caruso to further strengthen their defense.

After a successful campaign, the Oklahoma City Thunder already look to have upgraded before the 2024-25 NBA season. Oklahoma City traded for Alex Caruso and sent young guard Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls.

It was shocking for the Thunder to have gotten Caruso in the deal without giving away other compensation, including future draft capital. Giddey could have more untapped potential, but from the Thunder side, Caruso will make them even better.

In that sense, Caruso make an already stingy defense even more daunting to go up against. He'll make them even more disruptive.

Thunder Add One of the League's Best Defenders

Oklahoma City's defense just got even better

Caruso has been one of the league's top defensive players for several years. He routinely handles difficult perimeter matchups, and even so, he often makes things so tough for opponents to find success.

Caruso is an outstanding guard defender, and even he stands just 6-foot-5, his constant pressure and agility make him so valuable on the ball. Even in stretches against far taller matchups, he continually shrinks the air space of opponents with his position and always has active hands to contest and recover when needed.

But again, Caruso's hands and outstanding ball skills will make an already opportunistic Thunder team defense more disruptive. And that's something that stood out immediately from when Oklahoma City traded for him.

The Thunder had a heck of a season in 2023-24, as they earned the top seed in the Western Conference, and they look to be a contender going forward.

While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Oklahoma City's offense received their share of love, the Thunder's defense also played a big role in their emergence last season. To reiterate, Caruso only bolsters that, and gives the Thunder another top flight defender to join with the likes of Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, and company.

How Caruso Makes Thunder More Dangerous

Caruso enhances an already elite Thunder defense

Caruso's timing and anticipation to jump passing lanes as a help and weak side defender wipes away so many looks to cutters. In defensive rotations, he has amazing intuition at seeing where skip passes or entry passes can go. As a result, whether he gets his hands on looks or not, just his presence on the floor can deter skip passes or swing looks for shooters.

Caruso, who averaged 1.7 steals per game last year, is joining a Thunder team that ranked first in the league in steals per outing last season. In addition, Oklahoma City had 16.2 deflections per contest last season, per NBA.com's hustle data, and the ever-alert Caruso averaged 3.7 deflections himself. That deflection rate led the league.

Alex Caruso - 2023-24 Defensive Playmaking Averages Category Stat SPG 1.7 STL PER-36 2.1 DEFLECTIONS 3.7 BLK 1.0

As was aforementioned, Caruso will be joining a Thunder squad that can generate takeaways and deflections at a high rate. Having said that, what's also an area where Caruso excels, particularly for a 6-foot-5 player, is with how he can swat his share of shots, and does so under control with his positioning, feel and, at times, vertical pop.

Caruso has had block rates of 3.5 and 2.8 percent over the past two seasons, and has averaged 1.0 and 0.7 blocks per contest in those campaigns.

He has quite a knack for perfectly timing rotations from the strong or weak side, and then knocking away interior looks or shots in the mid-paint. He can also erase attempts after coming from the baseline, and even as a hustling transition defender, can eliminate shots at the rim from coming over the top.

Along with those rotational swats, though, Caruso has shown he can even get the shots of bigger players that try to use their frame or length against him. In a fair number of those instances, he does an admirable job of closing off angles, walling up and, with his quick hands, he can get those players’ shots on the way up and knock the ball loose.

With those things in mind, one shouldn’t gloss over how Caruso can give Oklahoma City a heck of a shot blocking guard, too.

Now, while it will take some time for the Thunder to figure out the role for Caruso, he's not a player that is going to need a ton of offensive looks, and with his off-ball feel and heady passing, he finds ways to help on offense. And not to mention, he's a very good finisher on connective and transition drives, and his spatial awareness enables him to play off of stars.

Clearly, though, the Thunder have got a heck of a defender in him, and he's going to give them another impact player on that end of the floor. And NBA offenses could very well have their work cut out for them.