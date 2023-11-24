Highlights Bulls player Alex Caruso believes that discussions about a potential shakeup in Chicago might be premature.

Given the up-and-down (mostly the latter) nature of their campaign so far — not to mention the trade rumors that have surrounded them in recent weeks — it's easy to question whether the Chicago Bulls are headed toward a seismic shift. Fans and pundits alike have been calling for moves since it became clear that Lonzo Ball's injury would prevent him from seeing the court at all. Now, though, the hardwood intelligentsia is calling for a bigger shakeup.

However, when asked by The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry whether the team actually needs that level of tinkering, Bulls lockdown ace Alex Caruso pushed back. As he sees it, a couple of ball bounces in the opposite direction may have shifted the narrative about what Chicago's season is — and what it could be moving forward — in an entirely different direction.

"I don’t know. A 'shakeup' is so general, too... if we win those couple of close games early in the year, who knows how we feel about this and what the questions are that we’re even talking about right now," Caruso said. "So a shakeup, I don’t know. Kind of like you said, you kind of got to be an internal optimist with professional sports, especially basketball. You play so many games. And we’re not even 20 percent of the way through the season. I don’t know if shakeup is the right word for it. But definitely just some changes to our daily routine and changes to our daily habits. Like I said, consistency’s been something we’ve talked about. We have to change that from within."

Alex Caruso could draw major interest on the trade market

Zach LaVine is currently the name that has been most namechecked amid the recent trade chatter and with good reason. The 28-year-old is the Bulls' highest-paid player with four years and more than $178 million left on his deal (counting his player option year in 2026-27). Despite that exorbitant salary and the many years he has acted as the tip of the spear for the club, the Bulls have only qualified for postseason play once since his arrival. Between that, his knee problems, and some recent weirdness, he's a natural trade candidate.

DeMar DeRozan will also see his name float around the rumor mill. His game has tailed off somewhat in 2023-24, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, but it's not hard to envision some contending team or another convincing itself that he's the missing piece in a title chase. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, he may be easier to move before the deadline.

Even with two stars at the forefront of the trade rumors, Caruso may be the real prize of the bunch in a trade scenario.

Over his first 14 appearances this season, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.4 minutes per game. Meanwhile, he's connecting on a whopping 56.3 percent of his attempts from the floor and 47.9 percent from three-point range. He also ranks second in the NBA in deflections per game at 3.4, a number that trails only that of Paul George (3.5). Consequently, Chicago has been 5.5 points per 100 possessions better in terms of net swing with Caruso in the game.

Caruso may not be the star most teams may want, but he's the type of player teams can plug and play and immediately see a difference.

Caruso credits Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault for helping him develop defensively

Alex Caruso - Defensive Rating 2021-22 105.5 2022-23 106.5 2023-24 109.1

The Bulls' latest loss on Nov. 24 was another rough one, as the team dropped a 116-102 road decision to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Still, Caruso found a silver lining. He was able to reunite

with one of the people who helped him become the All-Defensive First Team performer that he is — Thunder play-caller Mark Daigneault. The two spent time together with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue during the 2016-17 campaign, and Caruso says that the way Daigneault coached and practiced defense gave him the mindset he needed to succeed at the next level.

“We drilled every day — stick hand, closeouts, shell defense, the most basic boring defensive drills,” Caruso said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “I took them seriously. That’s just the person I am. I’m going to put 100 percent into whatever it is that we’re doing.

“It was just the repetitions of getting it right and being able to carry that over to NBA games. It was habit at that point. It wasn’t something that I had to think about. A lot of that, I give credit to Mark for setting up the practices like that, coaching it and teaching us to be present.”