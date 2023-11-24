Highlights Bulls player Alex Caruso believes that discussions about a potential shakeup in Chicago might be premature.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are oft-mentioned players in trade rumors, but Caruso could be the real prize if the team decides to deal.

Caruso has been performing well this season, averaging double-digit points, strong shooting percentages, and contributing defensively, making him a valuable asset in any situation.

Given the up-and-down (mostly the latter) nature of their campaign so far — not to mention the trade rumors that have surrounded them in recent weeks — it's easy to question whether the Chicago Bulls are headed toward a seismic shift. Fans and pundits alike have been calling for moves since it became clear that Lonzo Ball's injury would prevent him from seeing the court at all. Now, though, the hardwood intelligentsia is calling for a bigger shakeup.

However, when asked by The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry whether the team actually needs that level of tinkering, Bulls lockdown ace Alex Caruso pushed back. As he sees it, a couple of ball bounces in the opposite direction may have shifted the narrative about what Chicago's season is — and what it could be moving forward — in an entirely different direction.

"A 'shakeup' is so general," Caruso said. "You kind of got to be an internal optimist with professional sports, especially basketball. You play so many games. And we’re not even 20 percent of the way through the season. Like I said, consistency’s been something we’ve talked about. We have to change that from within."

Caruso could draw major interest on the trade market

After a breakout stint with the Los Angeles Lakers — which included an NBA Championship in 2020 — Caruso signed the first big ticket of his career in the form of a four-year, $37 million deal with the Bulls in the summer of 2021. What he surely hoped would be a defining era in Chicago — teaming up with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević — has instead turned into a disappointing heap of directionless basketball.

Over his first 14 appearances this season, the combo guard is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.4 minutes per game. Meanwhile, he's connecting on a whopping 56.3 percent of his attempts from the floor and 47.9 percent from three-point range. He also ranks second in the NBA in deflections per game at 3.4, a number that trails only that of Paul George (3.5). Consequently, Chicago has been 5.5 points per 100 possessions better in terms of net swing with Caruso in the game.

Alex Caruso - Defensive Rating 2021-22 105.5 2022-23 106.5 2023-24 109.1

Caruso may not be the star most teams may want, but he's the type of player teams can plug and play and immediately see a difference.

LaVine trade rumors taking over NBA

LaVine is currently the name that has been most name-checked amid the recent trade chatter, and with good reason. The 28-year-old is the Bulls' highest-paid player with four years and more than $178 million left on his deal (counting his player option year in 2026-27). Despite that exorbitant salary and the many years he has acted as the tip of the spear for the club, the Bulls have only qualified for postseason play once since his arrival. Between that, his knee problems, and some recent unsavoury antics, he's a natural trade candidate.

The former UCLA standout is having a down year compared to last season, averaging 21.3 points per game, down from the 24.8 points he averaged in 2022-23. His shooting splits have also taken a significant hit, as he's making only 43.1 percent of his field goals, and only 33.9 percent from beyond the arc; a far cry from the 48.5 and 37.5 percent he put up last campaign.

Despite the slow start, LaVine would give any team he joins an instant boost in offense, especially for contenders looking for help with shot-creation, like the Lakers.

DeRozan also primed for deadline move

DeRozan will also see his name float around the rumor mill if the Bulls' downfall continues. His game has tailed off somewhat in 2023-24, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, but it's not hard to envision some contending team or another convincing itself that he's the missing piece in a title chase.

The 34-year-old's scoring numbers are also down from last season, as he's averaging 21.3 points per game and a 47.0 effective field goal percentage, the lowest these figures have been since his days with the Toronto Raptors.

DeMar DeRozan - Year-by-year Statistics PPG EFG% 2021-22 27.9 52.1 2022-23 24.5 52.2 2023-24 21.3 47.0

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, he may be easier to move before the deadline.