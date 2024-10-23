Alex Crook says Aaron Ramsdale and Tyler Dibling are the only two Southampton players who are good enough to play in the Premier League after their disappointing start this season.

Yet to win a game, Russell Martin’s side have just a single point on the board after eight matches and already seem set for a relegation battle in 2025.

Their most recent collapse, squandering a two-goal lead at St. Mary’s to lose 3-2 to Leicester City, has further raised doubts about the squad’s ability to secure wins in the Premier League, as well as their summer transfer dealings.

Southampton's 14 new arrivals in the summer transfer window have so far offered little return, leading Crook to question their transfer policy under Dragan Solak and Rasmus Ankersen’s leadership:

“For me, the transfer policy since Dragan Solak came in has been wrong. He put a lot of faith in Rasmus Ankersen, who was, you know, part of the Moneyball plan that worked so well at Brentford. I think he's tried to replicate that at St Mary's. “Ended up getting relegated, made some poor managerial choices as well, and I still look at the squad, I don't think it matters who's in charge, what style of play. “I don't think the squad's good enough. I think if you take away the goalkeeper and Dibling, as you say, who’s very young. I'm not sure there's a lot of Premier League quality there.”

Ramsdale, a summer arrival from Arsenal, has had a tough start in goal for the Saints this season, conceding 16 goals in his first six Premier League appearances, more than any other goalkeeper in the division.

Last month, Martin suggested it was ‘unfair’ that the 27-year-old had conceded so many goals early on, praising his leadership and ball-playing abilities.

Ramsdale ranks 10th in saves made in the Premier League this season, with 23 in his six games – almost half as many as Brentford’s Mark Flekken, who leads the division.

Aaron Ramsdale Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Goals conceded 16 Clean sheets 0 Minutes played 540

The 18-year-old Dibling has been hailed as ‘a light in the dark’ for Martin’s struggling side this season and has been a regular starter, making eight Premier League appearances and scoring one goal.

The promising right winger ranks fifth among all Southampton players in league minutes this season, behind Flynn Downes, Jan Bednarek, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Yukinari Sugawara.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-10-24.