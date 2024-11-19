Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson once named a Premier League stadium as having the best atmosphere in England. The former Manchester United boss spent 26 years at the helm of Old Trafford and faced a total of 73 opponents from the English football pyramid during his 1,492 games in charge of the Premier League giants.

As a result, Sir Alex will have no doubt visited some of the best and some of the worst stadiums in the region. However, despite the Theatre of Dreams being his home, the 82-year-old has previously revealed that a venue which hosts a rival club is the one that he believes creates the best environment.

Ferguson Names Anfield as Having the Best Atmosphere in England

The Scot led United out in front of the Kop 32 times

Speaking to former defender and captain Gary Neville, Ferguson explained why, excluding Old Trafford, he believed that Anfield was home to the best atmosphere in the country:

"Anfield [was] electric. You've [Neville] been there and know what it's like. It's a marvellous atmosphere. You have to expect that atmosphere even when you're losing. You never felt safe there. It was a really volatile atmosphere."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 33 visits to Anfield as Manchester United and Aberdeen manager, Ferguson was victorious on 11 occasions.

The iconic Scot then went on to confirm a story that he had once left Neville out of the squad for a trip to Anfield for his own safety, claiming that he couldn't allow the right-back to warm up in front of the Liverpool faithful.

Ferguson is not the only recognisable face on the touchline to share such a sentiment either. Famous foe Arsène Wenger also believed that Anfield had one of the best atmospheres in Europe. As per the Liverpool Echo, the Frenchman described it as "the most heated stadium in Europe in a return game. It is the only place you don't want to go."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 19/11/2024