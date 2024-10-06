Key Takeaways Sir Alex Ferguson's first-ever signing at Manchester United was 14-year-old defender Alan Tonge.

Tonge detailed how he found out about his release from the football club and the impact it had on him.

His perseverance led him to complete his PhD and work as a sports research lecturer, showcasing a different kind of triumph.

When you manage the most dominant team in England, win more than a dozen Premier League titles, two European Cups and multiple other domestic honours, chances are you will have been in charge of some of the greatest players of that era. This couldn't be more true in the case of Sir Alex Ferguson, who transformed Manchester United from a team that had been floundering since the late 1960s to the most dominant force in English football until his retirement in 2013.

In doing so, the great Scot witnessed some of the very best come and go from Old Trafford. Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney are just a small sample of the incredible talent that Sir Alex brought into the fold during his 26-year reign. For as exceptional as those players were, there is one man who holds an accolade that none of them will ever have.

Rewind back to January 1987. Just two months into Ferguson's tenure at the 'Theatre of Dreams'. This would be a very pivotal period for a young man by the name of Alan Tonge. At just 14 years old, Tonge became the first ever player to be signed to the club by the legendary boss. With the development of young talent being a mantra of Fergie's, the young defender would have been hopeful of progressing through the ranks and following a similar path to the likes of Lee Sharpe, Ryan Giggs and other legendary alumni.

Related Sir Alex Ferguson Named 7 Incredible Players he Almost Signed for Man United Ferguson signed some exceptional players during his time at Old Trafford, but he could have had even more

Although he would sign a professional contract in 1990, it would be just a year later that Tonge would be delivered the devastating news that no young player wants to hear. That he was getting released. The impact of that decision is one that the man himself admitted still weighs heavy on him to this day.

Tonge Details Story of His Release

The 52-year-old said he felt like a 'discarded crisp packet.'

Over 30 years after being let go by Sir Alex, Tonge sat down with the Sun to explain what went down and the impact it had on him both then and now.

"At the end of the season we had pipped Manchester City to win the Lancashire League title and Fergie told me I’d done brilliantly. That was on a Saturday and he called me in three days later to tell me my contract wasn’t being renewed. "Fergie told me, ‘We’re not going to renew your contract, son’. I was sick to the stomach and felt like I had taken a punch from a heavyweight boxer. I didn’t know how to act — I just remember muttering, ‘Thank you for the opportunity’. "I had to take part in an eight-a-side training session with some of the first team after. But I had tears in my eyes and kept giving the ball away, which Paul Ince had a real go at me about. I don’t think that was the correct way to treat a young player who just had his dreams shattered."

Tonge would later go on to reveal that he felt ashamed about not making the cut at Old Trafford. Believing that he had let his family down, he would refuse to go out in his local village so that he could avoid telling people he was no longer at the club.

Related Sir Alex Ferguson's Beautiful Letter to Eric Cantona After he Retired In 1997, Cantona shocked the world by announcing his retirement from football. A few months later, Alex Ferguson sent him a beautiful letter.

Tonge's Career After United

The full-back would retire within three years

After his release, Tonge would return to non-league football before being snapped up by Exeter City, who at the time were managed by former World Cup winner, Alan Ball. His new signing would make an immediate impression, winning the Young Player of the Year award during the 1992/93 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alan Tongue never played a single minute of first-team football at Manchester United.

Shortly after, the fledgling full-back's career would be forced to retire following a serious back injury that required surgery. His incredible determination and spirit meant that he was able to find a new path, something that many young footballers struggle with once their dream collapses before them.

Tonge would re-enrol in his education and eventually complete his PhD. He currently works as a lecturer in sports research for the UCFB, while also doing some local radio commentary covering Exeter City's games. Earlier this year, he released a book titled 'From Red to Read,' detailing his journey. Within it, there is a poignant message from Sir Alex to Tonge's father shortly after his son joined Exeter. It read: "I do hope that something materialises in Exeter, for the one thing you could always say about Alan was that he gave everything in his games both physically and mentally, and he was always a credit to this football club."