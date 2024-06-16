Highlights Sir Alex Ferguson praised Phil Jones as a potential great for Manchester United in his early career.

Jones battled injuries and fitness struggles in his 12-year tenure at Old Trafford.

Despite high hopes from Ferguson, Jones faced career setbacks with memorable on-field bloopers.

Upon hearing the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson remark upon a player the words "he could be our best ever player", you would be forgiven in the modern day for imagining he would be referring to a Ryan Giggs or Cristiano Ronaldo, or anyone from Manchester United's long lineage of legendary players.

So, upon realising that these words were uttered upon the profile of a certain Phil Jones, you would also be forgiven for raising an eyebrow or two at that prediction. Having struggled with injury and fitness issues over the duration of his career, the once-promising Jones was a loyal servant to Manchester United, making over 200 appearances in his 12-year stay at Old Trafford, but it is unlikely that anyone regards his career at the same glittering heights that Alex Ferguson foretold for him.

Having officially left the club in a playing capacity at the end of the 2022/23 season, Jones is yet to formally retire, but it is highly likely that his playing days are behind him, having been without a club for an entire season, and now being involved in a coaching capacity for the Manchester United under-14's and under 18's.

Phil Jones' Career at Manchester United Appearances 229 Matches missed 204

With his work now focussing towards attaining his coaching badges in view of a potential career in management, it would be some surprise if the Blackburn Rovers academy product pulled his boots back on for a new club, which will come as a surprising sentence to hear to anyone who believed Ferguson's bold 2013 claims, and then ignored everything about Jones' career on from there, with the Scott famously once remaking:

"Jones, arguably, the way he is looking, could be our best ever player,"

United snap up Blackburn star with bright future

Alex Ferguson reserved high praise for a youthful Jones

At the end of the 2010-11 season, following a Blackburn Rovers performance that saw United held to a 1-1 draw on their way to clinching the Premier League again, Alex Ferguson immediately earmarked a then-19-year-old Phil Jones as a possible recruit for his side the season after.

Noted for his physicality, deceptive speed and leadership beyond his years, it didn't come as a surprise for too many when Manchester United handed over £16.5m to secure the services of the Preston-born defender. Further pinpointed for his versatility, Jones had been deployed at right-back, centre-back and defensive midfield upon his one-and-a-half years of consistent top-flight football, having debuted for Blackburn in 2010 just a handful of days after his 18th birthday.

Whilst his first season of tests was passed with relatively high-hoisted colors, it was actually an injury-hit second season with the Red Devils, in which Manchester United secured an unprecedented 20th Premier League title on Ferguson's management curtain call, where the legendary Scotsman made his bold claim.

Jones had only made 13 league appearances that season when Manchester United lifted their 20th and, at time of writing, last-most league title, but Ferguson locked in the statement that Jones could very well go on to join the long list of legendary cohorts that have pulled on the famous red shirt.

Needless to say, it didn't quite turn out that way for Phil Jones.

Jones blighted by injuries at Old Trafford

Jones struggled for fitness and form for much of his 12-year spell

Injuries were one of the biggest factors that curtailed the talent of the once-promising Jones at Manchester United. Though he may have appeared in well over 200 games for the club in all competitions, he also missed a further 204 due to fitness and injury.

At the age of 31 years old, Jones should have been playing consistently in the heart of a defense somewhere - not being quietly released by the club he had called home for the last 12 years.

Perhaps the promise placed on his young shoulders was too much for him to handle, perhaps it was the injuries alone that robbed England and Manchester United of a truly world-class player, but Phil Jones certainly left Manchester in a playing capacity a shadow of the player his potential suggested he would become.

That wild claim from Ferguson, now used as a form of mockery, did come in a season wherein the club secured their 20th Premier League, as well as one where Jones put on maybe the best performance of his career, running a midfield with passion and integrity against the likes of Xabi Alonso and Sami Khedira, keeping a certain Cristiano Ronaldo quiet too in an eventual 1-1 draw with Real Madrid. Maybe his luck at Manchester United could be summarised by him being injured for the second leg, which United lost 2-0.

But important as he was to the side, Jones started making a name for himself as one of the more comedically cursed players in football, seemingly attracting on-field bloopers wherever he went and whatever he did. Whether he was tumbling over a piece of pitch-side carpet at the London Stadium in 2018, kicking the ball into his own hand in pre-season, or blasting a penalty miles over the bar and inadvertently into a fan's face in 2014 - meme-able mishaps seemed to follow Jones' career everywhere he went.

Then there was the infamous 'header' against Arsenal, which saw him launch himself at the very feet of Olivier Giroud, to stop the Frenchman charging in on goal, head first. Bravery, or a loss of balance? The player's determined eyes on the ball would suggest the former, but that did not stop it from leaving fans in stitches. These infamous moments, sadly, are what most will remember Phil Jones' playing days as. Intensely loyal and remarkably talented, the most rotten of luck took the player Ferguson foresaw away from our very eyes.

His career away from the pitch is off to a strong start, however, helping guide the Manchester United under-18's to a domestic trophy treble as an academy coach. Hopefully, he doesn't make any claims that one of the young lads will be the best in Manchester United history, as we've seen what happened last time that was stated for a promising young Red Devil.

Phil Jones' Overall Career Numbers Blackburn Rovers Appearances 40 Manchester United Appearances 229 England Caps 27 Career Honours Premier League (2013), FA Cup (2016), UEFA Europa League (2017)

Stats via Transfermarkt.