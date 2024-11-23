Key Takeaways Marnick Vermijl was given his debut for Manchester United in 2012 by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Vermijl would make just one other appearance for United, and now has a different career.

Vermijl also featured for Preston North End, Scunthorpe United and Sheffield Wednesday before his career change.

A footballer's career is often a short one. A study in 2022 showed that the average duration of a career at the top is just 11 years. While some are able to stretch that out even longer and continue playing well past their sell-by date, others fall short of that mark, whether it be down to opportunities, injuries, or simply not being good enough.

One would imagine that if you were able to reach the senior level for one of the biggest clubs in Europe, such as Manchester United, you're likely going to be able to forge some kind of journey for yourself in the professional game. Especially if your debut is handed to you by one of the greatest managers the sport has ever seen, Sir Alex Ferguson.

That tale is true to the life of former Belgium under-21 international Marnick Vermijl. The now 32-year-old was handed his United debut by the iconic Scot back in 2012 in a League Cup victory over Newcastle. He may have hoped that this would be the start of a prosperous voyage at the top of the game. However, just over a decade later, things look very different for the full-back as he finds himself playing in the third tier of his homeland while also holding down an important second job.

Former United Youngster Now Working as Postman

The defender made a total of two appearances for the Red Devils

Although a few footballers have taken on unusual jobs after retiring, Vermijl is balancing a new profession with his playing career. Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbalprimeur, he revealed that he now works as a postman alongside his responsibilities as a player for Thes Sport, who play in the third tier of Belgium. The 32-year-old recently hit an important milestone, reaching a century of games for the club after joining in 2020.

The right-back explained why his career took the trajectory it did, stating that he lost his passion for the beautiful game. As per the Daily Mail, he said:

"I was fed up with professional football. You are too dependent on the trainer you have. Finding pleasure was also a big factor for me. As a postman I have to get up at four o'clock, but now I am home around noon and can pick up the children from school every day. That is a luxury."

Aside from his debut appearance in 2012, the only other time Vermijl donned the famous United shirt came during one of their most disastrous nights in recent history. The defender was thrown into the starting line-up, having not featured for the club in two years, as Louis van Gaal's men visited MK Dons in the same competition the defender had previously made his debut in.

What ensued was one of the most one-sided shocks in English football history, as a toothless United were battered by their lower-league counterparts and walked away licking their wounds after a 4-0 demolition. Doubles from Will Grigg and Benik Afobe put the visitors to the sword, and the Belgian was forced to stay on for the entirety of the 90 minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Although Vermijl never played in any competition for the Red Devils other than the League Cup, he was in the matchday squads for two Champions League and one Premier League tie.

Vermijl began his football journey at Standard Liege’s youth academy before catching the attention of some more prominent names in the European game. In 2010, he moved to Manchester United, although he struggled to break into the first team, spending much of his time with the reserve side. It would take him two years before being able to make his senior bow.

In 2014, Vermijl was handed a loan spell at Dutch side NEC Nijmegen where he began to receive more regular playing time. These moves allowed him to play regular football and develop his skills. This was enough to earn him a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday, where his journey in the lower leagues of English football began. He would make just 12 appearances for the Hillsborough outfit though, with spells at Preston North End and Scunthorpe United following.

He would leave English football temporarily in 2018 before completely leaving the following year when he signed for MVV Masstricht. This would be his final club before joining Thes Sport in the lower leagues of his homeland, effectively calling time on his professional career before turning 30.

Marnick Vermijl's career [Ranked by appearances] Club Games Thes Sport 100 Preston North End 54 MVV Maastricht 47 NEC Nijmegen 34 Sheffield Wednesday 12 Scunthorpe United 7 Manchester United 2

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 21/11/2024