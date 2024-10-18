Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed that he turned down job offers from three Premier League clubs during his storied career. The iconic Scotsman spent 26 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford but has recently found himself out of a job after being informed of his removal as a club ambassador in 2025.

He will, however, remain on the board at the Theatre of Dreams, a position he was handed largely thanks to his incredible tenure in charge of the football club. Things could have panned out very differently, though, as the 82-year-old explained in a recent interview with TNT Sports.

Ferguson Reveals he Turned Down Arsenal

The Scot also had an offer from the Gunners' North London rivals

During a sit-down interview with Ally McCoist as part of the TNT Sports exclusive 'Ally McCoist's Social Club', Ferguson touched upon his dominant spell in English football and his decision to retire in 2013. However, he also dropped the bombshell that United's once fierce rivals Arsenal had made an approach to try to snap him up as their manager. The former Aberdeen boss explained:

"I turned down Arsenal, I turned down Wolverhampton Wanderers and I turned down Tottenham. The reasons were that Dick Donald [Aberdeen chairman]... I said to him one day ‘maybe it’s time [to leave]'. He says, ‘don’t talk like that, you’ve got a great setup up here, you should only go to one club - Man Utd’. So I never budged until that came along."

Ferguson ultimately listened to his chairman, and after making his name in Scotland by beating Real Madrid to win the European Cup Winners' Cup, he eventually made the move to the North West of England, where he would replace Ron Atkinson at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alex Ferguson has the most wins of any Premier League manager in history (528).

When the opportunity to make the switch in 1986 came about, Ferguson explained to McCoist that he couldn't make the move quickly enough, but admitted there was a lot of trepidation regarding how things would play out. The rest, as they say, was history.