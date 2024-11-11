Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed that Hampden Park was the best atmosphere he ever experienced during his illustrious career in football. The former Manchester United man is the greatest manager of all-time and spent close to three decades coaching the Red Devils. He won an incredible amount of silverware with the club, transforming them into one of the best teams in the world.

He took United to 13 Premier League titles, multiple Champions League trophies and faced off against some of the greatest sides in the sport. As a result, he visited some incredible stadiums throughout his career and played under some overwhelming atmospheres. When asked about the best atmosphere he ever experienced, though, it was a no-brainer for the Scot.

Hampden Park is the Best Atmosphere Ferguson Ever Experienced

The manager named Scotland's ground when asked

Considering all he's seen and all he's conquered, it takes a lot to really leave an impression on Ferguson, but during an interview with Gary Neville and SportBible in 2021, he revealed that Hampden Park was the best atmosphere he'd ever come across during his time as a football manager. While he wasn't allowed to name Old Trafford, the former Aberdeen head coach wasted no time picking the home of Scotland's national team when asked about the best atmospheres. Speaking at around 3:11, he said:

"Hampden Park, without a doubt. I went to see the Scotland-England game there. Electric. The atmosphere was absolutely electric."

He wasn't allowed to name Old Trafford when talking about the best atmospheres, so his answer might have been different had he been allowed to pick the venue he'd spent so many years at. That might not have been the case, though, considering how little time he wasted before naming Hampden Park.

The iconic Scottish venue has been home of the national team for almost 120 years, but also hosts Queen's Park FC and has done so since 1903.