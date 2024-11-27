Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson believes that Ralph Milne is the worst signing he ever made for the Red Devils.

Milne completed a switch to Old Trafford from third division side Bristol City in November 1988 for £170,000. Making just 30 appearances across three years in the north-west, scoring three goals, the attacking midfielder was released on a free transfer in 1991.

Ferguson, who brought countless players to the English club in his 27-year spell in charge, confirmed that Milne was the worst addition of them all. Whilst noting that Eric Djemba-Djemba was an honourable mention for this category, the veteran Scottish manager claimed back in 2009 that he 'still gets condemned' for the acquisition of Milne.

Ferguson: Milne is My Worst Ever Signing

He certainly wasn't successful at Old Trafford

Having finished second in the league in Ferguson's second campaign as United boss, the charismatic leader was eager to improve his squad and propel his side to the league title. In an attempt to do so, he opted to sign Milne, who had been enjoying a fine season in the third division for Bristol City.

The Scottish midfielder, who was also deployed frequently as a winger, had netted twice in eleven appearances in the 1988/89 season for the Robins. Despite plying his trade two leagues below United's level, Ferguson felt Milne would seamlessly transition to the top flight, and could play a prominent role in helping the Red Devils win major silverware.

The then 27-year-old had made just 22 appearances in the First Division, for Charlton Athletic between 1986 and 1987, prior to this move, and thus eyebrows were raised over Ferguson's decision to bring him to Old Trafford. Milne would go onto make 29 appearances that season, and score just three goals, as United went on to finish 11th in the league.

While he'd only cost the north-west outfit £170,000, Milne significantly hindered United's title charge that season, and the opportunity cost of his addition likely haunts Ferguson. Speaking at a League Manager's Association dinner in 2009, the legendary coach claimed Milne was indeed his worst ever signing:

"My worst signing? Ralph Milne. I only paid £170,000, but I still get condemned for it."

Shipped out on loan to West Ham the following season, Milne made one appearance for the Hammers. Then returning to United, the Scotsman was given a one-year contract extension, before sustaining a groin injury that ultimately led to his premature retirement.

He returned to action in the reserves before hanging up his boots, but reportedly spent more time drinking than playing for the second team, earning him a reputation as a United flop.

Djemba-Djemba an Honourable Mention for Worst Signing

The Cameroonian barely featured for United

Ferguson mooted another candidate for this unfortunate label, citing Djemba-Djemba as one of his other worst signings. The midfielder was acquired by United from Nantes for £3.5 million back in 2003, and was touted as a potential long-term replacement for Roy Keane.

However, Djema-Djemba struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford, and made just 20 league appearances for the Red Devils, scoring no league goals in those games. Not satisfied with the player's development and inability to get anywhere near Keane's level, Ferguson opted to part ways with the France-born man in 2005, with Aston Villa signing him for £1.5 million.