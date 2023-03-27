Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi signing a new contract would be a 'big boost', journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old had a slow start at Goodison Park, but he's become an important player for Everton over the last couple of seasons.

Everton news - Alex Iwobi

Iwobi, who is earning £120k-a-week, is set to be out of contract next summer.

Reports have suggested that Everton and Iwobi are in advanced talks regarding a new contract with a deal close to completion.

Back in February, Everton manager Sean Dyche addressed rumours that Iwobi wasn't happy at the club. He said: "Well I have saw him today and he seems to be quite happy at the moment so I can only go on what my eyes are telling me and what my feeling is telling me.”

Later on in the press conference, Dyche was asked whether there was a chance Iwobi could leave the club, with reports in Turkey suggesting that he could join Fenerbahce. He added: "It is unlikely, I would suggest.”

Under Frank Lampard and now Dyche, Iwobi has been a key player at Goodison Park, so it's no surprise that the club are looking to tie him down to a new deal.

What has Brown said about Iwobi?

Brown has suggested that extending Iwobi's contract would be a big boost for Everton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think a new contract for Iwobi would be a big boost. He's made a case for Everton's player of the season. Some of his production has tailed away in recent weeks, but I still think he's one of their most dangerous players.

"He seems to unlock defences better than most of his teammates can. If you watch most of the situations that Everton score from, he seems to have been a part of those moves, whether it's the beginning or the end of them."

How has Iwobi performed this season?

Iwobi is leading the way at Everton for assists this season, providing four more than second-place Dwight McNeil, as per FBref.

The Nigerian international averages 1.6 key passes, 2.0 tackles, and 1.2 successful dribbles per game, according to Sofascore.

Not only does Iwobi provide in the final third, but his work rate and defensive ability are also imperative to Everton getting results.

The Toffees are struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League table, but things would be a lot worse without Iwobi's contribution this campaign.