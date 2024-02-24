Highlights Fulham secured a stunning 2-1 victory against Manchester United, with Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi scoring the goals to seal the win.

Bassey's first Premier League goal was a fantastic strike, while Iwobi's 97th-minute winner sparked wild celebrations for Fulham.

Despite Maguire equalising late for United, Iwobi's goal ensured Fulham ended the Red Devils' five-game winning streak with an exciting win.

Fulham left it very, very late, but the Cottagers beat Manchester United 2-1 in a thrilling Premier League encounter on Saturday afternoon. The two sides met at Old Trafford, and after a slow first 45 minutes, things picked up in the second half. After Calvin Bassey scored an incredible goal to give his side the lead, it looked like United had nicked a point when Harry Maguire equalised with two minutes left of the original 90.

Fulham weren't quite done just yet, though, and Alex Iwobi popped up in the 97th minute to bag the visitors a winner and spark wild scenes of jubilation. Erik ten Hag's side has started the calendar year in decent form and looked to have finally turned a corner after their struggles earlier in the season. Heading into the match against Fulham, they were deemed the firm favourites, but Marco Silva's visiting side clearly had other ideas.

From the outset, it was clear that the game wasn't going to be a walk in the park for the Red Devils. The Cottagers started off fast, creating plenty of chances in the first half, and enjoying plenty of possession. They didn't make any of those chances count, though, and for a time, it looked as though United would eventually make them count later on. That wasn't to be the case, though, and Iwobi's late goal handed United their first loss in 2024. It was Bassey's strike, however, that started it all.

Calvin Bassey's strike was fantastic

It was his first-ever Premier League goal

After winning a corner in the 65th minute of the game, Andreas Perreira whipped a ball into the United box and Bassey got onto the end of it. His volley was tame, though, and didn't beat the first man. Fortunately, the ball rebounded back into his path and this time, he made sure to make it count.

The defender unleashed a fierce strike that soared into the back of the net. It moved with such speed that Andre Onana stood absolutely no chance of keeping it out. The strike marked Bassey's first in the Premier League, and doing so at Old Trafford, to give his side the lead against United is a fantastic way to get his tally underway.

Harry Maguire thought he'd salvaged a point late

Alex Iwobi had other ideas with a 97th-minute winner

With the clock winding down, Maguire looked to have stolen a point for United when he equalised in the 88th minute. It would have been an extremely harsh result for Fulham, with claims that the Englishman should have been sent off earlier in the game after he dove into a wild challenge on Sasa Lukic.

The goal meant very little in the end, though, as Iwobi bagged a winner in the 97th minute to spark scenes of jubilation among the Fulham squad. The pair of goals provided some incredibly late drama in the game, but it was the Cottagers who came away with the victory, putting an end to the Red Devils' five-game winning streak.

Better late than never, right?