Highlights Alex Matos is considered one of Chelsea's best youngsters after signing from Norwich in the summer of 2023.

He made his Premier League debut away to Fulham after impressing Mauricio Pochettino in training.

Chelsea have a history of producing world-class talent from their academy; there is hope Matos can carry on the trend.

Alex Matos is highly regarded as one of Chelsea's best youngsters. Previously at Luton Town and then Norwich City, he has worked his way up through academic football, rewarded with a Premier League debut against Fulham a day before his 19th birthday. Within the club - and by fans - there is hope Matos will play a significant role at Stamford Bridge in the coming years.

Chelsea have a reputation for producing world-class talent from their academy at Cobham. In just the past few years, Fikayo Tomori, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Marc Guehi have graduated from the academy; all four are now considered some of England's most promising talent. Joining in the summer of 2023, Matos joined the academy as an 18-year-old with the hope of playing under the famous Stamford Bridge lights eventually. As part of Tood Boehly's plan to build for the future, he was one of several young players signed to build on his philosophy.

Chelsea often sell their academy graduates for profit to meet Financial Fair Play Rules. However, it is unlikely Chelsea will resort to that tactic with Matos soon. The well-rounded playmaker and winger has made just one first-team appearance for the Blues, but he has regularly impressed Mauricio Pochettino in training. He was meant to stay with the U21s in the 2023/2024 season, but he now roams between the two squads.

Knowing several stars from Cobham are now regulars at Stamford Bridge - most notably club captain Reece James, Conor Gallagher and Levi Colwill - will incentivise Matos to do the same, even if the competition for places in West London has never been higher.

With Matos likely to feature for Chelsea more in the future, this article outlines everything you need to know about the Englishman - from his age and height to his potential at Stamford Bridge.

Related Mauricio Pochettino now 'working on new Chelsea plan' for Andrey Santos Chelsea are preparing to welcome Andrey Santos back to Stamford Bridge after a loan spell which has not gone to plan

Key information

Position, height, age

Matos is one of the most versatile players you'll find in world football. His primary position throughout his career has been as a right winger - with 16 matches played there. However, he has also played 13 as a central midfielder and 10 as an attacking midfielder. It allows him to help the team across the pitch, knowing he has the qualities to make an impact in various positions.

He is 1.75 metres tall - or, if you prefer the older method, five feet nine inches tall. It allows him to act as a nimble midfielder or winger, capable of gliding past opponents like they are not there. Meanwhile, his weight is not disclosed within the public domain.

Born on the 3rd October 2004, Matos is 19 years old. At that age, most have just started university or their first full-team, but Matos has the delight of being a professional footballer instead. His determination and work ethic - just like every other footballer who turns professional - have allowed him to play for one of the world's biggest academies.

Style of play

Comparisons to Michael Essien

As previously mentioned, Matos can play across the front free and in midfield. It's a quality very few have in world football, with players now often focusing on one specific position. His drive and energy have been quickly realised within the Chelsea team.

Chelsea journalist and fan Simon Phillips provided an analysis of Matos' style of play, suggesting he is the perfect example of a modern-day player, capable of playing in various positions. He said to GIVEMESPORT:

A top-tier young player with plenty of versatility. Matos is another example of a good modern-day player due to the fact he can do it all. He can fill different positions and do it to a very high standard. He is very much the battling type of midfielder who can also be good on the ball and ball carrying. A very tough tackler who does all the hard work.

Simon Phillips added that he believes Matos compares strongly to Chelsea legend Michael Essien - someone who was famous for his energy in the middle of the park.

I'd say Alex has a lot of Michael Essien about his game. The way he can go box to box with energy and can drive forward with the ball, but also loves to battle and win duels. A real all-round combative midfielder.

Related Updates on Gallagher and Silva's Chelsea futures; Pochettino to gamble on Broja Mauricio Pochettino is set to put his faith in Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku, while there has been progress on Conor Gallagher's new contract.

Stats

Alex Matos has had limited time at Chelsea after joining the Blues in the summer of 2023. As a regular in first-team training, he has tasted professional senior football on two occasions - once against Wimbledon in the EFL Cup and once away to Fulham in the Premier League. With the U21s team, he has accumulated a yellow card in every match he has played in the 2023/2024 season so far.

Alex Matos' Stats at Chelsea - first team and youth (6/12/23) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Red Cards Yellow Cards Premier League 1 0 0 0 0 Premier League 2 6 0 0 0 6 EFL Trophy 2 0 0 0 0 EFL Cup 1 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, at Norwich, Matos was a regular starter in the youth team. As he rose from the U18 Premier League to the Premier League 2, he was unable to replicate his impressive form. 13 goal contributions in 19 matches turned into two-goal contributions in 18 matches after the change in the league. Howeveearned earnt him a move to one of the world's richest clubs.

Alex Matos' Stats at Norwich - youth team (6/12/23) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Red Cards Yellow Cards Premier League 2 18 0 2 1 3 U18 Premier League 19 7 6 0 5 FA Youth Cup 3 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt.

Contract information

Delighted with start with a three-year contract

Matos signed a three-year contract with Chelsea when he joined in the summer of 2023. Therefore, his contract expires in 2026. It is a far shorter contract than other players, with Boehly often preferring to offer long-term contracts of six to seven years. The shorter contract suggests they are still waiting to see Matos' true potential. His weekly wage is not within the public domain. Matos will be hoping he can extend his contract with the club in the future, especially if he starts to perform in the first-team.

Matos told Chelsea's official website that he was happy with his first few months at the club, stating:

I thought it was tough to settle in at first as you come here with big expectations and then you have to perform instantly with so many good players around you. Nevertheless, I always believe in myself and my ability. The number one thing that continues to drive me is that I love to work hard. Anyone who knows me will tell you that is what I love to do. I am happy that I am getting recognised for my hard work. The work does not stop there though, as this is only the beginning. One thing you notice about the first team is that their minds are sharp and they have great mentalities.

Related Chelsea board 'want to give Pochettino time' despite inconsistent start Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has produced inconsistent results since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Future at Stamford Bridge

Belief Matos is the 'real deal'

Matos is still only 19 and has most of his career ahead of him. Brief appearances in Chelsea matches and within the first-team have placed him into the spotlight at Cobham, but he will be hoping for more regular minutes as he improves. Chelsea has a plethora of talented youngsters at Cobham, often poaching players from other academies. Matos epitomises that idea, but he will hope he can kick on into the first-team. Pochettino is famous for giving youngsters opportunities within the first-team, as showcased by his spell at Tottenham.

Simon Phillips believes Matos is very highly rated at Chelsea by every coach, telling GIVEMESPORT:

He's rated very highly and has already made his first team debut this season (2023/24). Mauricio Pochettino has had him in and around the first-team squad regularly on match days and in training. Chelsea's youth coaches believe he is the real deal, and the club have high belief.

Potential

A great career ahead of him

With Matos highly regarded by Pochettino and other coaches at Chelsea, there is a belief within the sport that he can become a mainstream name at the top of the game. His ability to play in various positions offers coaches a player who could be key as a substitute, especially if they are suffering from an injury crisis across the pitch.

Simon Phillips believes Matos has a 'great' career ahead of him. He told GIVEMESPORT:

He has a great career ahead of him, hopefully at Chelsea. I see him playing regularly for a top-six European side.

To conclude, Matos' long-term future will depend highly on his work ethic, determination and desire to improve. Coupled with managing to stay injury-free, it will be a challenge for the 19-year-old, but one that several youngsters go through.