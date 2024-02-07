Highlights Alex McCarthy's future at Southampton is uncertain as he has fallen down the pecking order and could be let go due to his high wages.

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has fallen down the pecking order at St Mary's Stadium, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on his future, suggesting that he's been told he's not even second choice between the sticks.

Over the last few years, McCarthy has been in and out of the Southampton side, but since Gavin Bazunu's arrival, he's struggled to find regular game time. In the summer transfer window, Joe Lumley was also brought to the club, and McCarthy appears to have fallen even further down the pecking order. In the Saints' previous cup fixture, Lumley was selected over McCarthy in goal.

The 34-year-old, who was previously labelled as 'important' by former manager Ruben Selles, failed to secure a move in the January transfer window. With Lumley now looking like the second choice for Russell Martin, McCarthy's future could be in doubt. Due to his high wages, Southampton are likely to want to get him off the books.

McCarthy has attracted interest

It's understood that McCarthy's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and with no signs of the Saints looking to tie him down to a new deal, it might have come as a surprise that he remained with the club beyond the January window. The experienced shot-stopper is now 'kicking his heels' at St Mary's, according to journalist Dean Jones, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, but he's also stressed that he's an important figure around the club and the Saints may have reservations about letting him go.

Alex McCarthy's season-by-season record at Southampton Season Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded Yellow cards Sent off 2016/17 2 2 0 0 0 2017/18 23 7 29 2 0 2018/19 25 4 44 1 0 2019/20 31 9 38 0 0 2020/21 31 7 59 3 0 2021/22 17 5 27 1 0 2022/23 9 1 20 0 0 2023/24 1 0 3 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt - as of 06/02/2024

McCarthy has been a key figure at the club for many years and is one of the longest-serving players remaining. According to Football Insider, Everton have previously shown an interest in the goalkeeper and were potentially exploring the possibility of signing him in January. Crystal Palace and Luton Town have also been credited with an interest in the 34-year-old, but he's remained with the Championship side for now. Reports have also suggested that clubs in Saudi Arabia considered a move in the winter, so it will be interesting to see if they make a play when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Alex Crook - McCarthy told he's third choice for Saints

Crook has suggested that McCarthy has been told that he's not even the second choice option at St Mary's anymore, with Lumley now ahead of him in the pecking order. The talkSPORT reporter adds that he believes the goalkeeper is on around £40k-a-week, and he's going to struggle to find a club willing to pay him that kind of money while also making him the number one. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"McCarthy has been told he's not even second choice anymore. Joe Lumley is the second choice. The issue he's got is that he's on good money. I think he's on around £40k-a-week, even in the Championship as a third-choice goalkeeper. So unless he goes to Saudi, which is an option, I don't see him getting that elsewhere because at best he can only really hope to be a Premier League number two."

As we head towards the summer, Martin and his recruitment team will have to solve the futures of some of his squad. As mentioned, McCarthy will be out of contract, but second-choice goalkeeper Lumley is also set to leave at the end of the season. The Saints will have to make a decision on whether they extend either of the goalkeeping duo.

Stuart Armstrong's deal is also due to expire, and he's been a key figure in Martin's team this year, so you'd imagine the Saints will be looking to extend. Che Adams is the final player who is looking like he could depart. After interest from Everton in the summer and various other Premier League clubs, he could assess his options when he becomes available on a free, with Southampton and the Scotland international yet to agree a new deal.