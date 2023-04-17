Women’s football is well and truly on the rise, with record attendances and TV viewing figures across the world.
Female players are becoming household names and their social media followings are rocketing. Stars such as Alisha Lehmann and Alex Morgan boast millions of followers on Instagram, while others have become TikTok sensations.
Some are now earning thousands of pounds through sponsored posts on Instagram, with entertainment site Betting.com revealing just how much money they are making.
After analysing 100 players who are set to compete at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer, the top 10 highest paid female football stars on Instagram have now been revealed. Take a look at the list below.
11 Who are the top 10 highest paid female football stars on Instagram?
10 Linda Caicedo
Club: Deportivo Cali
Country: Colombia
Average earnings per Instagram post: £1,417
Estimated earnings for 2023: £22,668.14
9 Barbara Bonansea
Club: Juventus
Country: Italy
Average earnings per Instagram post: £2,127
Estimated earnings for 2023: £25,525.88
8 Sam Kerr
Club: Chelsea
Country: Australia
Average earnings per Instagram post: £2,447
Estimated earnings for 2023: £29,362.02
7 Mapi León
Club: Barcelona
Country: Spain
Average earnings per Instagram post: £1,302
Estimated earnings for 2023: £31,251.04
6 Christiane Endler
Club: Lyon
Country: Chile
Average earnings per Instagram post: £2,674
Estimated earnings for 2023: £42,778.85
5 Lieke Martens
Club: PSG
Country: Netherlands
Average earnings per Instagram post: £2,784
Estimated earnings for 2023: £44,548.39
4 Leah Williamson
Club: Arsenal
Country: England
Average earnings per Instagram post: £2,430
Estimated earnings for 2023: £48,597.65
3 Megan Rapinoe
Club: OL Reign
Country: USA
Average earnings per Instagram post: £4,681
Estimated earnings for 2023: £74,888.82
2 Alexia Putellas
Club: Barcelona
Country: Spain
Average earnings per Instagram post: £5,268
Estimated earnings for 2023: £84,291.90
1 Alex Morgan
Club: San Diego Wave
Country: USA
Average earnings per Instagram post: £21,202
Estimated earnings for 2023: £508,851.34
Leah Williamson is the highest-earning Lionesses star on Instagram
Williamson is the highest-earner from Instagram in the Lionesses squad, having captained England to Euro 2022 glory last year.
She ranks higher than fellow stars Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly.
The 26-year-old is still some way off the earnings of Morgan though, who is predicted to have already made an astonishing £127,212.84 so far on Instagram this year. With 9.9 million followers on the social media platform, she is truly capitalising on her popularity.
