Women’s football is well and truly on the rise, with record attendances and TV viewing figures across the world.

Female players are becoming household names and their social media followings are rocketing. Stars such as Alisha Lehmann and Alex Morgan boast millions of followers on Instagram, while others have become TikTok sensations.

Some are now earning thousands of pounds through sponsored posts on Instagram, with entertainment site Betting.com revealing just how much money they are making.

After analysing 100 players who are set to compete at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer, the top 10 highest paid female football stars on Instagram have now been revealed. Take a look at the list below.

10 Linda Caicedo

Club: Deportivo Cali

Country: Colombia

Average earnings per Instagram post: £1,417

Estimated earnings for 2023: £22,668.14

9 Barbara Bonansea

Club: Juventus

Country: Italy

Average earnings per Instagram post: £2,127

Estimated earnings for 2023: £25,525.88

8 Sam Kerr

Club: Chelsea

Country: Australia

Average earnings per Instagram post: £2,447

Estimated earnings for 2023: £29,362.02

7 Mapi León

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Average earnings per Instagram post: £1,302

Estimated earnings for 2023: £31,251.04

6 Christiane Endler

Club: Lyon

Country: Chile

Average earnings per Instagram post: £2,674

Estimated earnings for 2023: £42,778.85

5 Lieke Martens

Club: PSG

Country: Netherlands

Average earnings per Instagram post: £2,784

Estimated earnings for 2023: £44,548.39

4 Leah Williamson

Club: Arsenal

Country: England

Average earnings per Instagram post: £2,430

Estimated earnings for 2023: £48,597.65

3 Megan Rapinoe

Club: OL Reign

Country: USA

Average earnings per Instagram post: £4,681

Estimated earnings for 2023: £74,888.82

2 Alexia Putellas

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Average earnings per Instagram post: £5,268

Estimated earnings for 2023: £84,291.90

1 Alex Morgan

Club: San Diego Wave

Country: USA

Average earnings per Instagram post: £21,202

Estimated earnings for 2023: £508,851.34

Leah Williamson is the highest-earning Lionesses star on Instagram

Williamson is the highest-earner from Instagram in the Lionesses squad, having captained England to Euro 2022 glory last year.

She ranks higher than fellow stars Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly.

The 26-year-old is still some way off the earnings of Morgan though, who is predicted to have already made an astonishing £127,212.84 so far on Instagram this year. With 9.9 million followers on the social media platform, she is truly capitalising on her popularity.