Striker Alex Morgan says that the current United States women’s national team is the “best ever” and that they “deserve to win” the Women’s World Cup this summer.

The USWNT are preparing to mark their tenth Women's World Cup (WWC) appearance with another win, as they head to the Australia and New Zealand-held football tournament as favourites.

Vlatko Adnonovski’s side will be hoping that they can claim the top prize for the fifth time in the history of the competition, as well as bagging their third consecutive win.

The current WWC champions are due to face Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam in Group E of the anticipated competition, which kicks off on Thursday, 20 July.

Morgan herself is a two-time World Cup winner and has been an integral member of the USWNT since she made her debut way back in March 2010.

However, it looks as if the veteran's confidence in her national side is growing, as she believes the USWNT can go all the way again in the upcoming women's football competition.

Alex Morgan says current USWNT is 'the best'. Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Alex Morgan believes the USWNT is better than ever

In an interview with The Guardian, she stated: “I think this team is the best we’ve ever had.

“We have the confidence that we need to go into a World Cup and prove why we deserve to win. I feel like we have the talent, we have the quality, we have the right coach, the right players, the right camaraderie, the right mentality.”

“I don’t think that’s different from previous World Cup teams,” she elaborated. “But I think there’s a lot of different small details in place to get us to the same place that we’ve been able to go in 2015 and 2019, 1999 and 1991.”

Touching on one of the bookies' favourites, Sarina Wiegman's England, Morgan said: “I think Euro champs, England, are definitely a team to be watching for.

“I think they’ve definitely come a long way in the last couple of years, and I think that’s credit to a lot of things,” she continued.

“Number one, their domestic league, that has just gotten so much better and so much more competitive in the last five years.

“Their federation’s increased focus on their women’s program that I don’t think existed more than five years ago, bringing the best and most qualified coaches, making sure that their players are compensated fairly.”

She also said that England came close to being crowned world champions in 2019, and since then there has been ‘a huge mentality shift for them’.

The USWNT are ready to claim their fourth consecutive Women's World Cup title. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Alex Morgan and England have serious history

Morgan and England are no strangers — she was on the scoresheet when the USWNT knocked the Lionesses out of the 2019 WWC semi-finals.

And of course, who could forget her iconic sipping tea celebration as well as Lindsey Horan’s reaction to then-captain Steph Houghton missing a crucial England penalty?

Morgan has also played in the Women’s Super League, appearing four times and scoring twice for North London’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward and the rest of the USWNT squad are set to play a farewell match against Wales in San Jose, California, before jetting off to New Zealand.

The friendly game is due to take place on Sunday, 9 July 2023.