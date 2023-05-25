Alex Morgan had a wholesome interaction with a young women’s football fan who asked her to sign her Crocs, and it might just be the most heartwarming video you see today.

On Saturday 20 May, Morgan, 33, opened proceedings in San Diego Wave’s 3-0 victory over Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The striker won the ball outside of the box and sent it screaming into an empty net in the second minute.

Alex Morgan took time to sign the shoes of a young fan. Credit: YouTube/NWSL

After she’d put her Californian team ahead, Sierra Enge, 23, and Madison Pogarch, 25, sealed the deal and secured the squad's fifth win of the season.

After the game, Morgan headed out to meet and greet young fans in the stands and ended up having one of the most wholesome interactions.

Wholesome post-match fan interaction

Earlier this week, a clip of the 33-year-old signing the shoes of a fan was posted on the San Diego Wave’s official Instagram account.

The video was shared with the team’s 155,000 social media followers with the caption: “Hey @crocs, our friend here may need a new pair.”

In the video, a group of young girls were seen crowding around Morgan at the bottom of the stadium stands and handing her a pair of white Crocs to sign.

One of the girls was visibly starstruck and held her hand to her face in sheer disbelief as the Californian captain signed her shoes.

Further on in the clip, Morgan handed the young fan her shoe back, to which the reaction was tears of pure joy.

Viewers have had their hearts melted and many commented on the video praising Morgan for taking the time out to sign memorabilia for fans.

One wrote: “So cool for athletes to sign autographs and give back those that look up to them! Way to go Alex!”

Another said: “This is beautiful you are an example for many kids this must be rewarding for you.”

A third commented: “That's why Morgan is loved by millions all over the world because of being Alex Morgan my number one.”

Alex Morgan revealed her feelings on the moment

The United States Women’s National Team star herself has commented on the moment via her Twitter account.

She reposted a photograph that was taken during the wholesome interaction and wrote: “My ‘Why’ in a picture.”

In the comments, there is another photograph of the ballers' fans patiently waiting for her to sign a USWNT shirt.

The tweet reads: “This fan was telling me about how she had been coming to your games for years and she finally got your autograph!”

Casey Stoney’s team are due to host Portland Thorns at home this weekend before heading into matchday two of the Challenge Cup where they will face OL Reign.