Aston Villa will need reinforcements after qualifying for Europe this summer, and they could now have the chance to sign a free agent to bolster their squad, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery and his recruitment team have already made some impressive signings during the transfer window.

Aston Villa transfer news - Latest

So far during the summer window, Villa have secured the signatures of Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres, and Youri Tielemans, bolstering their squad in multiple positions.

Emery guided his side to Europa Conference League qualification, and the hectic schedule that comes with playing in a European competition means that further additions will be necessary.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa have no plans to slow down in the transfer market after completing the acquisition of Diaby.

It's certainly exciting times for Villa fans considering their European journey that will commence later this year and the way Emery completely transformed the side at Villa Park.

Although they have a core of players more than likely capable of competing on all fronts heading into the new season, adding squad depth will be imperative to be able to take the club to the next step.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa?

Jones has suggested that one player Villa could now turn to is former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has the ability to produce 'spectacular' moments, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The journalist adds, however, that any deal will have to suit Villa, with Oxlade-Chamberlain struggling to stay fit over the last few years.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The possibility is there if they want to do it. Proposals have been made to various teams in recent times and the terms around it are going to have to be very beneficial towards Villa if this is going to happen.

"I’ve got my doubts about whether they go for it but I can see in a certain moment as this season gets underway why it would be good to have someone like him in the squad as a depth option.

"But when negotiating a contract like this it’s going to make sense to have it heavily weighted in terms of appearances to provide motivation for him to play but also to protect themselves from injury issues.

"It was a year ago that he picked up a hamstring injury that left him sidelined for a few months heading into the season, so obviously, you just need to be wary of little things like that. He only played 13 times in all competitions in 2022/23."

What's next for Villa?

As mentioned, Villa have strengthened in defence, midfield, and attack during the summer transfer window.

Emery will be confident that Torres, Diaby, and Tielemans could make an immediate impact on the starting 11.

However, there's no doubt the Spanish manager will be hoping to bring in further additions in order to build a deeper squad.

Journalist Taylor has also told GIVEMESPORT that Villa could lose Leander Dendoncker and Philippe Coutinho, with Morgan Sanson also having left the club, so they could be left short in the middle of the park.