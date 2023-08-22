Highlights Bleacher Report picked 50 young players in 2012 who they believed would go on to achieve great things in football.

Some players on their list, like Neymar, went on to have incredible careers and fulfilled their potential.

Others, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain like Stephan El Shaarawy, fell short due to injuries, inconsistency, or other reasons.

There's something about hot prospects bursting onto the scene in football and predicting where their careers will take them that we all, as fans, can't get enough of.

Whether it's with your friends or online, everyone loves to debate just how far some of the game's brightest young stars will go, and Bleacher Report did just that in 2012. Looking at players under 21 years of age, they listed the 50 best young talents in the world, and it makes for a pretty interesting read.

Some of the names were absolutely spot on and became household names due to their talent on the pitch, while others struggled to live up to the lofty expectations that had been set for them from an early age.

The top 15 in particular are an interesting group, so let's take a close look at them and see what happened in the years to follow. Here are the top 15 young players tipped for big things by Bleacher Report in 2012 and where their careers took them.

15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

While he was initially a promising young winger when he made this list, Oxlade-Chamberlain's career at Arsenal never quite reached the heights many thought it would.

Injuries prevented him from really maintaining a consistent run in the first team, and he soon moved on to Liverpool. The move saw him drop into the middle of the pitch as he spent the majority of his prime playing as a centre-mid for the club, but again, injuries held him back significantly.

After six years at Anfield, he moved to Besiktas this summer, with 235 Premier League appearances and 20 goals in the top flight under his belt.

14 Marc-Andre ter Stegen

There are few goalkeepers in the world right now that are better than Ter Stegen. The shot-stopper has lived up to the extreme hype surrounding him in 2012 and then some.

Having come through the ranks at Borussia Monchengladbach, the German moved to Barcelona in 2014 and has been the La Liga giant's number one ever since.

Through some tough times at the club, he has remained a highlight and has made 379 appearances in all competitions over the years for them. Ter Stegen has had an incredible career and could have ranked even higher on the 2012 list in hindsight.

13 Julian Draxler

Having just burst onto the scene a year prior, Draxler was regarded as one of the most exciting young forwards in the world back in 2012 when the list was made, so it's no surprise to see him here.

That following season showed glimpses of a truly world-class player as well when he scored 13 goals for Schalke 04. A couple of disappointing seasons after that, though, saw his time at the club tail off, and he moved on to VfL Wolfsburg where he spent 18 months before Paris Saint-Germain snapped him up in 2017.

Despite spending six seasons at PSG, making 198 appearances and scoring 26 times, he never truly felt like a star and spent last year on loan at Benfica. He's since returned to France. A fine career, but not the meteoric success we all expected.

12 Phil Jones

Ahh, Phil Jones. A man many, including the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, expected to be one of the best English centre-backs ever. Having broken through at Blackburn Rovers, the defender was touted for huge things and his move to Manchester United in 2011 actually got off to a strong start.

As a key member of the squad during his first year at Old Trafford, it seemed certain he'd become one of the very best centre-backs in the world. Injuries quickly took their toll on the Englishman, though, and his career fell off a cliff. Over the last eight years of his career, he's made more than 20 league appearances in just one campaign and has six over the last four seasons combined.

Having been released by United this summer, it remains to be seen whether we'll even see Jones play football again. At 31 years old, that's a tragic way to end your career.

11 Xherdan Shaqiri

One of the most exciting prospects in the world in 2012, it seemed inevitable that Shaqiri would go on to be one of the best and most impactful forwards in the world.

During the summer of 2012 when this list was released, he joined Bayern Munich, and it felt like the natural next step on his journey to the top. Things didn't pan out too well in Germany, though, and after three years at the Allianz Arena that included a loan spell at Inter Milan, the Swiss star left the club for England. And joined Stoke City.

In a baffling move that raised eyebrows at the time, the forward joined the Potters, but never really felt like he fit the mould of a typical Stoke player, and he spent just three seasons at the club before they were relegated, and he quickly jumped to Liverpool.

Like Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri was moved into a central midfield role for the Reds, and despite a decent first season at Anfield, quickly fell off and struggled for games over the next two years. Since then, he's spent a solo year at Lyon before moving to the States and joining MLS side Chicago Fire. Considering he hasn't even really torn that league apart, it's safe to say he never quite reached his potential.

10 Thiago Alcantara

Now we're talking. Thiago was a superstar early in his career, and for a while, he looked like one of the best midfielders in the world. After breaking through at Barcelona, he earned a move to Bayern Munich in 2013 and was a key figure in the club's dominance during the 2010s.

After seven years and 235 appearances, he joined Liverpool in what was seen as a major move for Klopp's men. Unfortunately, after a bright start, injuries soon came in thick and fast. The star has struggled to maintain the early form he showed at Anfield, but on his day, he is still pretty exceptional and more than lived up to the hype surrounding him in 2012.

9 Stephan El Shaarawy

In 2012, it seemed like everyone rated El Shaarawy. Whether it was for his efforts on the pitch, or his ridiculous skill moves on the Fifa video games, fans and pundits alike thought the star would go on to special things. He initially looked fantastic at AC Milan, with 19 goals for the club during the 2012/13 season, but his form soon dipped.

Spells at Monaco, AS Roma and Shanghai Shenhua soon followed, before the forward returned to Rome in 2021, where he has remained a regular member of the first team. Sure, he didn't become the elite attacker that many thought he would, but he's still had a decent career all things considered.

8 Danny Welbeck

It almost seems wild that Welbeck was ever really rated this highly, but in 2012, Bleacher Report and many others thought he'd be one of the best strikers in the game at some point.

When he was selected for this list, he was coming off a strong year at Man United, where he scored 12 goals for the side, but he never actually reached those numbers again.

Injuries wrecked his progress, and his time at United was soon followed by disappointing spells at Arsenal and Watford, but he experienced something of a career resurgence when he joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2020. He's since spent three full years at the club, scoring 19 goals for the Seagulls and continues to play a key role in the side at 32 years old.

7 Oscar

One of the biggest cases of what could have been, Oscar was an incredible talent at a young age, and he seemed destined to become a huge star over the years.

He joined Chelsea the summer that this list was revealed and seemed to be well on his way to the top. He was consistently good for the Blues as well, with four strong years in London, before he made the decision to join Shanghai Port in China.

Joining the club in 2016, the Brazilian was just 26 years old and seemingly in his prime when he left England, and it was a baffling decision that has seen him disappear from the spotlight almost completely. His time at the top of football never returned, but he's spent six years in China, making 192 appearances and scoring 57 goals for Shanghai.

He's certainly made more than enough money in China, but Oscar hasn't played for the Brazil national team since his move and considering how young he was when he left the Premier League, it's hard to view his career as anything but a major disappointment.

Read More: How much has Oscar earned since leaving Chelsea for China?

6 Andre Schurrle

Through spells at Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen, Schurrle had the entire world taking notice of his talents in 2012, so it was no surprise to see him joining Chelsea the year afterwards.

Despite a very strong debut season at Stamford Bridge, things took a nosedive during the German's second year in England, and he was sold just 18 months after arriving at the club.

The winger struggled to find a home afterwards, spending two years at VfL Wolfsburg, before moving on to Borussia Dortmund for two years before he was loaned out to Fulham and Spartak Moscow in subsequent years. It's a testament to how disappointing things went that Schurrle fell out of love with football and retired at just 29 years old.

Read More: Andre Schurrle: What the ex-Chelsea midfielder has been doing since retiring at 29

5 Christian Eriksen

It's safe to say that Bleacher Report got this one spot on. Eriksen had a solid career at the very top of football and was regularly regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world during his prime.

After breaking through and impressing at Ajax, it was his move and time at Tottenham Hotspur that took his game to another level. He had an incredible seven years at Spurs, before moving on to Inter Milan, but things didn't go as well in Italy.

His devastating heart issues almost saw his career brought to an end after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 group stage game for Denmark. Brentford took a chance on him, though, and he immediately repaid their faith and was huge for the club during his brief stay. He has since gone on to join Manchester United and is still at the club now. He might not be quite where he once was, but during his prime, Eriksen was one of the best attacking midfielders in the world and certainly did enough to justify this spot in hindsight.

4 Lucas Moura

Shortly before this list was released, Moura signed with PSG, and he was regarded as one of the most promising talents in the world. The move was looked at as a huge coup for the French side, and he had several incredible years in Ligue 1.

After 229 appearances and 46 goals for PSG, he fell out of favour and joined Tottenham in the Premier League in 2018. He was a hit at Spurs as well, and who can forget his incredible performance against Ajax that saw the north London side make it to their first-ever Champions League final?

Things tailed off shortly thereafter, though, and he left the side for Sao Paulo this month at 31 years old.

3 Mario Gotze

Gotze's career is truly one of two very different halves. The German started off in electrifying fashion and burst onto the scene as an incredible young talent at Borussia Dortmund and was in the middle of his time at the club when he was placed on this list in 2012.

There were few young players more captivating than Gotze at the time, and things continued to get better afterwards. He joined Bayern Munich in 2013, had a couple of strong years at the club and scored a World Cup-winning goal for Germany in 2014.

Things were at an all-time high, which meant the only way to go was down from there, and his career certainly did that. His form fell off a cliff, he quickly moved back to Dortmund but couldn't recapture his previous form, then spells at PSV Eindhoven and Eintracht Frankfurt have followed, but he's failed to impress in years.

Considering how incredible he was early in his career, it's wild to see how far he's fallen so quickly.

2 Neymar

Looking back at this now, it's unbelievable to see Neymar ranked anywhere other than first here, but he came in at second in 2012.

He was still at Santos that year, though, so it wasn't quite clear how he'd adapt when playing for an elite European side, but he soon joined Barcelona in 2013, and he quickly proved he could perform anywhere.

Alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, he formed one of the greatest front threes ever, and he was regularly regarded as one of the very best footballers in the world. After four wildly successful seasons in Spain, he became the most expensive player of all-time when he joined PSG in 2017.

His time in France was blighted by injuries and the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Messi prevented Neymar from being the main man at the club, and after six seasons at the side, he left this summer, heading to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

1 Eden Hazard

Considering where his career has gone at Real Madrid, it can be easy to forget just how special Eden Hazard used to be, but make no mistake, he was a monster of a talent in 2012.

After catching the attention of the world at Lille in Ligue 1, the entire world was seemingly interested in the Belgian, but he chose to join Chelsea following the club's Champions League triumph earlier that summer.

What followed was an incredible tenure at Stamford Bridge, which saw Hazard hit double figures in goals scored in all but one of his years in the Premier League. He was influential to the club's success and a bright spark in the darkest moments over that period.

A move to Real Madrid felt inevitable for several years, and he eventually joined the club in 2019, but things haven't gone to plan since. Injuries and a failure to keep himself in shape brought about a disastrous time at the club, and he was let go this summer. His downfall has been unbelievable and he's currently without a club.